Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O’Brien Previews Missouri on BC Football Show
Boston College Eagles football head coach Bill O’Brien made his weekly appearance on the BC Football Show on Thursday evening on 850 WEEI AM.
During this week’s show, the first-year Eagles head coach spoke on the team’s next opponent, the No. 6 Missouri Tigers and he talked about what he’s seen from the team so far and what the Eagles will have to do to be competitive on Saturday. Specifically, he spoke highly of the Tigers defense.
“The defensive line is very athletic, two really good defensive ends. Two inside backers, actually the guy that’s listed as the backup inside backer, No. 11, is actually very, very good,” said O’Brien. “We’re gonna have to get a hat on him in the run game. I told the receivers [that] you gotta bring your big boy pads this week. It’s a very physical secondary at Missouri, typical SEC secondary and we got to be ready for that in relative to getting open versus man-to-man coverage and also blocking them in the perimeter game.”
O’Brien also spoke on what the receivers have to do to have success in the contest, putting an emphasis on matching Missouri’s pressure and blocking.
“All of that,” said O’Brien. “They do press you, they’re gonna get up in your mug and they’re gonna pressure, they’re gonna challenge, they’re definitely going to challenge you and play man-to-man coverage. They’re good at it and we’ve gotta do a good job of meeting that challenge and then yes, we have to block. We have to block on the perimeter because they’re gonna try to light you up when you go to block them and we have to be ready for that. I think they just do a really good job of that.”
Boston College will take on Missouri on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network.