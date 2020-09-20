Boston College Post-Game: Eagles Talk Duke Victory

Boston College opened the Jeff Hafley era with a 26-6 win over Duke on Saturday at Wallace Wade stadium. Following the big win, the Eagles spoke to the media about their performance.

Phil Jurkovec - Quarterback

The Boston College quarterback talks about what it means being the starter for the first time since high school and shaking the jitters out in the second half. He also spoke about what this game meant to his team who has battled hard since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Jurkovec went 17/23 for 300 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran the ball 12 times for seven yards.

Zay Flowers - Wide Receiver

For the folks who were not fans of former head coachSteve Addazio, Flowers may have had the quote of the press conference. "I get to show what I can do now instead of just taking handoffs the whole year. I get to actually run routes and show I'm not just a jet sweep guy." He also talked about his improvement in technique especially getting off the line of scrimmage.

Flowers had 5 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown.

Hunter Long - Tight End

The big tight end talked about his catch with a Duke defender hanging on him, connecting with Phil Jurkovec and how much this game meant to the team.

Long finished the day with 7 catches for 93 yards and a touchdown.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

Photo and video courtesy of BCEagles.com