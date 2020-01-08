DT Ireland Burke Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College had another player enter the transfer portal as defensive tackle Ireland Burke announced on Twitter:

Burke, from Jamaica, New York came to the Eagles as part of the 2019 class. The three star defensive tackle was rated as the No. 64 defensive tackle nationally and the No. 2 defensive tackle prospect in New Jersey according to 247Sports. He was rated the No. 20 prospect in New Jersey by 247Sports, while ESPN listed him as the third-best defensive tackle in New Jersey.

In his freshman year at the Heights he played in four blow out games against Kansas, Clemson, Notre Dame and Syracuse. In those games he had four tackles, along with two assisted tackles. Because of the four game cap, he preserved his redshirt this year, and will be have four years of eligibility where ever he transfer to.

Burke is merely entering the portal, meaning he may stay at Boston College. But if he does leave the Eagles will have the following players at defensive tackle: TJ Rayam, Jaleel Berry, Kyiev Bennermon, and Mike Ciaffoni. Rayam and Bennermon are the most experienced of the group, but Ciaffoni could be an intriguing option moving forward as well.

Boston College now have a handful of players in the transfer portal including quarterback Anthony Brown, wide receiver Kobay White and Burke. Expect Boston College to be active in the portal as well, especially now that they have their coordinators and the coaching staff is in place. An interesting new name might have popped on Twitter, former 4* TE transfer Alex Marshall shot out this tweet at Jeff Hafley last night: