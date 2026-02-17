Boston College Football Loses Defensive Line Coach

Boston College football defensive line coach Jordan Thomas is leaving the program.

Thomas has been hired by the Illinois Fighting Illini to serve as the defensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Illinois made the announcement in a press release on Tuesday.

Welcome to the FamILLy, Defensive Line Coach / Run Game Coordinator Jordan Thomas@Coach_JLT | https://t.co/X8eKGT3XND pic.twitter.com/aNQARjQRoA — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) February 17, 2026

"I am extremely excited and thankful for the opportunity to work with Coach Bielema and this awesome staff," said Thomas in the official press release. "It is an honor to represent the Fighting Illini and work in a proud program with a decorated football history. I am eager to get to work as a part of the Illinois FamILLy!"

Thomas spent one season in Chestnut Hill as the Eagles’ defensive line coach in 2025. He joined the program after spending three seasons with the Cleveland Browns as assistant defensive line coach.

Other stops Thomas has made during his coaching career include Mission Hills High School in Calif. (2016), Texas A&M-Kingsville (2017), and San Diego State (2018-21).

"We interviewed a bunch of people for this D-Line job and Jordan Thomas was the best," said Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien on the Feb. 14, 2025, episode of The Bill O'Brien Podcast. "A very detailed, young guy. He comes to us from the Cleveland Browns and he'll do a great job with this d-line. We are excited to add Jordan Thomas to the staff."

Thomas is one of multiple Boston College staffers that have departed the program during the offseason.

In the first few days of the offseason, the program let go of defensive coordinator Tim Lewis, offensive line coach Matt Applebaum, and wide receivers coach Darrell Wyatt.

O’Brien hired former UCF defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ted Roof to replace Lewis as defensive coordinator, former UMass offensive line coach Kurt Anderson to serve in the same position, and Joe Dailey was promoted to wide receivers coach.

Boston College also lost running backs coach Savon Huggins to Penn State, offensive coordinator Will Lawing to the Chicago Bears, and defensive backs coach Cory Robinson to Stanford.

Former Eastern Michigan offensive analyst Mike Hart was hired to be the next running backs coach while the other two positions have yet to be filled.

"Coach Thomas is a great fit for our Illini FamILLy with an immediate understanding of our defensive system," said Illinois head coach Bret Bielema in the official press release. "He is a talented leader with experiences in our defense as both a player and coach, plus three years of developing defensive linemen in the NFL. We are excited to welcome Coach Thomas to our staff."

Boston College is set to start spring practice in March.

