Boston College's Day at 2026 ACC Football Kickoff Revealed

The ACC has announced the dates, location, and team schedule for 2026 ACC Football Kickoff.

The event will take place from July 15-17 at Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C.

Boston College will take the podium on Thursday, July 16.

The Eagles will join Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech in speaking on the second day.

On Wednesday, July 15, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips will hold his annual forum to start things off and then Florida State, Miami, NC State, Stanford, and Virginia will take the podium.

The final day, Friday, July 17, will consist of Cal, Duke, North Carolina, Pitt, SMU, and Wake Forest.

The times, TV schedule, and attendees for each school will be announced later in the year.

ACC Football Kickoff, also known as Media Days, is a yearly event put on by the conference to get ready for the start of the new college football season.

Each school will have student athletes and its head coach representing its program and will speak to the media about offseason training, the upcoming season, newcomers, and more.

Last year, Boston College had wide receiver Lewis Bond, linebacker Daveon Crouch, defensive back KP Price, and offensive lineman Logan Taylor as well as head coach Bill O’Brien.

Although the list of student-athletes attending has yet to be announced, Boston College will have multiple new faces representing the program at the event.

Out of the four from last year, Price is the only returner. Bond and Taylor are headed to the NFL while Crouch entered the transfer portal this offseason and went to Kansas.

As for the 2026 schedule, Boston College opens its season on the road against Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 5, then comes to Alumni Stadium to take on Rutgers for its home opener on Friday, Sept. 11. The game will be the annual Red Bandanna Game and the only non-Saturday game of the year.

The rest of the Eagles’ non-conference slate includes a home game against Maine on Sept. 19 and a road game at Notre Dame on Nov. 14.

Boston College’s ACC slate starts on Sept. 26 at home against Virginia Tech. After that, the Eagles will play at SMU on Oct. 3, vs. Pitt on Oct. 17, at Georgia Tech on Oct. 24, at Duke on Oct. 31, vs. FSU on Nov. 7, vs. Syracuse on Nov. 21, and at Miami on Nov. 28.

2026 ACC Football Kickoff Schedule:

Wednesday, July 15

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D.

Florida State

Miami

NC State

Stanford

Virginia

Thursday, July 16

Boston College

Clemson

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Syracuse

Virginia Tech

Friday, July 17

California

Duke

North Carolina

Pitt

SMU

Wake Forest

