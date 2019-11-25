BC
Boston College Football: Welcome to Pittsburgh Week!

A.J. Black

Game twelve is upon us as the 2019 football season looks to be coming to a conclusion. The Eagles sit at 5-6 and desperately need this win, as bowl eligibility hangs in the balance. On the other side of Heinz Field will be the Pittsburgh Panthers, who at 7-4 have had a roller coaster of a season. The Eagles and Panthers haven't played each other since 2014 when Pittsburgh riding the physical run game of James Connor defeated the Eagles 30-20 at Alumni Stadium. 

As mentioned above the Panthers have had an up and down season. They defeated UCF, giving the Knights their first loss since 2016, but also have struggled on offense only putting together 20.7 points per game and head coach Pat Narduzzi blew an opportunity to beat Penn State with his conservative play calling. However Pittsburgh is a team that will challenge the Eagles, brandishing one of the best rushing defenses in the country. BC will need to bring their "A" game on the ground, as Pittsburgh is 6th in the country, only allowing 94 yards on the ground per game. 

On the offensive side of the ball Pittsburgh stars quarterback Kenny Pickett who is a real leader on the field, but his results can be feast or famine. Against UCF he threw for three touchdowns, but against VT last weekend he looked completely overmatched. On defense, safety Paris Ford who leads Pitt in interceptions and tackles will be suspended for the first half of the game. 

Storylines Going Into This Game

Can Boston College find any sort of momentum in this game or will Pittsburgh's stifling defense lock them down? If Boston College loses this game will it spell the end of the road for Steve Addazio? Can BC slow down Kenny Pickett?

Vegas Line

Pittsburgh (-9)

Random Pittsburgh Fact: The upper section of the Cathedral of Learning illuminates gold with “victory lights” after a football team victory.

Player To Watch

  

