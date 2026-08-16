Which Boston College Football Players are Trending Up, Down in Fall Ball?

Boston College football is already two weeks into 2026 fall training camp, and the countdown to its season opener on the road against Cincinnati is only 20 days out. Insane.

The Eagles had their first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday inside Alumni Stadium, and head coach Bill O’Brien saw both good and bad from the team’s overall performance.

So far, the defense has marginally outplayed the offense, but O’Brien has yet to maximize the potential of BC’s passing game to this point, so there is still plenty of room for improvement.

Here is a look at some players who are trending upwards, and some who are trending downwards as the third week of fall camp approaches.

Trending Up

Linebacker Bodie Kahoun

Kahoun, who the Eagles obtained through the transfer portal this offseason, has arguably had the best camp among the entire linebacker unit — which notably includes Washington State transfer Anthony Palano, who attended 2026 ACC Kickoff alongside quarterback Mason McKenzie and safety KP Price as the three players who O’Brien deemed most representative of the program.

In the scrimmage on Saturday, Kahoun was seen making impressive solo tackles, along with some tackles for loss, and displaying a natural feel for tracking the direction of the ball, which is an essential quality for the position.

The redshirt sophomore also brings out the best in his teammates, as he is constantly grinning ear-to-ear no matter what the situation is. He is a team player at his core, and that is exactly the type of student-athlete the program — and the school, for that matter — prides itself on generating.

This is also a unit that must see major improvement from last year, as it was one of the weakest points of the defense, and injuries did not make that any easier.

“I think they’re fast,” O’Brien said of the linebacker group as a whole. “They’re tough. They’re good leaders, Bodie, Palano, Zacari Thomas. I think Kemori Dixon’s improved, Griffin Collins, playing more in space now has helped him a lot. So I think there’s definitely improvement there, and I’m really excited about that. Health is a key. Still not the deepest unit, but really excited about how they play.”

Defensive Lineman Micah Amedee

The emergence of Amedee on the defensive line has sort of come out of nowhere.

The Xaverian Brothers product from Brockton, Mass., is just a true sophomore and only has one career start under his belt, but he has been the real talk of camp since it started, and it is clear that the coaching staff really believe in his potential.

There have been several times each practice when Amedee gets into the backfield like a knife sliding through butter, and he seems to do it with finesse rather than overpowering the opposition — one of the offensive linemen, tight ends, or running backs, in this case.

While BC retooled its D-line room through the transfer portal quite a bit, adding players like KJ Sampson from Florida State, Christian Hudson from Colorado, and Demetrius Ballard from Buffalo, it could turn out that its homegrown talent in Amedee will be the key piece this season along that front.

Punter Andy Quinn

When it comes to special teams, BC fans typically aren’t the most optimistic, and there are legitimate reasons for that. But there is tangible improvement within the punting realm, especially, throughout this camp, and Quin is at the center of that.

Whether it is the change in his physique from gains in the weight room or how his technique has developed, the NFL Academy product has, of late, looked like the real deal with his leg.

When he connects with a punt the way he intends to, the ball shoots up into the air with exquisite spin, hang time, and distance. The key will be consistency, and this may change once it comes to executing punts in a real game environment, but there are some extremely promising signs from the Irishman out of Galway.

“It’s one of the strongest rooms on the team,” O’Brien said. “So I really have high hopes for that room. They’re going to help us win games.”

Players worthy of mentioning: RB Nolan Ray, DBs Carter Davis and Marcus Upton, TE Brady Clough

🎥 : Coach O’Brien answering my question about Maryland transfer Nolan Ray, who arguably has had the best camp of any running back.



He had the highlight play this morning with a 65-yard rushing TD. pic.twitter.com/ntbuMkwly4 — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) August 15, 2026

Trending Down

Centers Amir Johnson and DJ Williams

Unless something drastically changes in a short period of time, O’Brien and first-year O-line coach Kurt Anderson may need to think about who else could handle reserve snap duties behind starting center Michael Crounse, because Johnson and Williams appear to have the yips in that department.

The ability of the offensive line as a whole is already one of the biggest question marks heading into the season, and O’Brien has commented on that unit’s struggles with pass protection in particular.

But the botched snaps are a deeper issue that simply must be resolved, because the offense just cannot have its backup and third-string center failing to execute their main responsibility — delivering the ball to the quarterback precisely and efficiently.

Sometimes it goes over the head of the quarterback, or sometimes it goes too far left or right. It does not matter. It is a routine part of nearly every single play in football, and at the NCAA Power-Four level, there should not be even close to the number of mistakes that have occurred over these last two weeks.

Kicker Luca Lombardo

This is more precautionary than anything, because until he proves otherwise, Lombardo is an ace of a kicker — he went 16-for-17 on field goals last season with a perfect PAT conversion rate.

But the consistency on field-goal tries has just not quite been there yet, which will be something to monitor as camp winds down. It probably does not help that his “live reps” only come once or twice a practice, which certainly adds pressure to the operation.

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