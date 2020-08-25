SI.com
Boston College Practice Notes and Observations (8/25)

A.J. Black

Boston College held their seventeenth practice of the summer on Tuesday inside a very hot and humid Fish Field House. The program announced after the practice that they had another round of COVID-19 testing, and again all results came back negative. That gives the program only one positive test out of 1,235 samples that have been taken since June. 

Today's practice was a red day, meaning there was no contact between players. Only a few notes came from today's practice, so today's report is a little short. As mentioned before, practices are not open to the media, so this is based on reports from the school and interviews with staff and players. 

* Many have wondered how quarterback Phil Jurkovec has been doing and progressing. We asked Coach Jeff Hafley about the transfer and he said:

“Phil's getting a lot of reps now and he's getting better every day,” said Hafley. “You can see his confidence growing, he's more comfortable in the scheme. I just think he's got to continue to play football. It's something he hasn't done, but the arm strength is there, the speed is there. Now you're starting to see the confidence, in himself, and you're starting to see some leadership from him. That's been very positive for us.”

* An interesting new name was thrown into the final spot for the offensive line. Highly recruited legacy Ozzy Trapilo. The four star 2020 recruit appeared with the first team offensive line during practice today. Could be just testing the young recruit out, but worth mentioning. Christian Mahogany joined the starters as well. 

* One of the emerging themes this summer has been the daily circus catches by BC's wide receivers. First it was Taji Johnson, then Ethon Williams...today it was tight end Hunter Long's turn:

* Not to be outdone, red shirt defensive back Tyler Days also had a one handed interception as well. 

* Speaking of big summers, quarterback Sam Johnson has had his name pop up numerous times. Check out the accuracy on this pass during camp today:

* Linebacker Joe Sparacio had a sack today as well. 

Photo and video courtesy of BCEagles.com

With 3 guys on the OLine likely going to the NFL after this year (including Lindstrom even though he’s a junior) it’s nice to know we have good depth there

