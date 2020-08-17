Stellar, Standard & Subpar: K Danny Longman

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview kicker Danny Longman.

When talking football, there are multiple positions people don't usually talk about unless they mess up. The long snapper, place holder, cover team on special teams, and if the team has it, the kickoff specialist. Boston College went with a two kicker approach in 2019. Temple transfer Aaron Boumerhi handled the place kicking, while Danny Longman did all of the kickoffs. On the season the Miami Shores, FL native had 31 touchbacks, good for 9th in the ACC. However he struggled as well, kicking 11 kickoffs out of bounds, almost three times as many as any team in the conference.

But this is a new year, and a new coaching staff. Kicking the ball out of bounds should be something that the staff could fix during summer camp. What kind of season could be in store for kicker Danny Longman?

Stellar

Longman remains the kickoff specialist, and improves drastically. The kicks out of bounds disappear and his touchback rate increases. He does what he needs to do to keep himself out of the spotlight, and finishes the season strong.

Standard

Better season for Longman, the out of bound go down dramatically. Finishes the season in the middle of the conference in touchbacks and average kickoff.

Subpar

Struggles with the kicks out of bounds, and because of that possibly loses his job to another kicker on the roster.

What kind of season do you project for Danny Longman?

Want to read more Boston College player season previews? We have over 50 player previews to help you get ready for the season. Click Here!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com