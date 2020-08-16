2020 Boston College Player Profiles and Previews

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them.

Below you can find player previews for various Boston College players this season. This list will be updated whenever we create a new preview, so make sure to check back often.

Player Profiles

#84 WR Taji Johnson

#82 WR Ethon Williams

#80 TE Hunter Long

#78 OL Tyler Vrabel

#77 OL Zion Johnson

#74 OL Finn Dirstine

#73 OL Christian Mahogany

#72 OL Alec Lindstrom

#71 OL Nate Emer

#67 OL Jake Conley

#64 OL Ben Petrula

#55 LB Isaiah McDuffie

#52 DL Mike Ciaffoni

#51 LB Hugh Davis

#48 TE Charlie Gordinier

#46 LS Aidan Livingston

#44 DL Brandon Barlow

#42 LB Vinny DePalma

#41 K Aaron Boumerhi

#35 DB Jalen Williams

#34 LB Joe Sparacio

#33 DB Connor Grieco

#33 RB Javian Dayne

#39 DB Steve Lubischer

#28 LB John Lamot

#27 DB Josh DeBerry

#26 RB David Bailey

#24 RB Patrick Garwo

#23 RB Travis Levy

#20 DB Elijah Jones

#18 DB Mike Palmer

#17 WR Bryce Sebastian

#16 TE/DE Joey Luchetti

#15 TE Danny Dalton

#14 LB Max Richardson

#14 QB Sam Johnson IV

#13 WR Jehlani Galloway

#11 WR CJ Lewis

#10 QB Daelen Menard

#10 CB Brandon Sebastian

#9 WR Kobay White

#8 DB Jahmin Muse

#7 QB Matt Valecce

#7 CB Tate Haynes

#6 QB Dennis Grosel

#5 QB Phil Jurkovec

#5 DB Deon Jones

#4 WR Zay Flowers

#3 CB Jason Maitre.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com