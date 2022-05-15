Boston College Player Preview '22: Defensive Back CJ Burton
Boston College's secondary was one of the best in the country in 2021, finishing the season ranked third in the country in passing yards allowed per game. This kind of season was exactly what many expected out of a Jeff Hafley defense. But what was most impressive about this secondary was the depth of talent on the roster. While names like Josh DeBerry, Jaiden Woodbey & Brandon Sebastian got more of the attention, there were other backs that played key roles.
CJ Burton, Boston College's crown jewel of the 2021 recruiting class was one of those players. Flipped from Florida to BC during his recruitment by defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim and brought to Chestnut Hill over offers from basically everywhere, Burton was critical down the stretch for the Eagles. When injuries hit the secondary, the true freshman jumped in and finished the season with 10 game appearances, and four pass break ups.
Now with Sebastian and Shawn Asbury II gone, Burton could be heading towards a bigger role in 2022.
Preseason Player Profile
Hometown: Richmond, VA
Height: 5-11
Weight: 170
High School: St. Frances Academy
Recruiting Recap
Four-star prospect by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals … rated as the No. 74 recruit in the ESPN 300 … graded as the No. 3 cornerback in the country by ESPN, No. 22 by 247 Sports and No. 27 by Rivals … ranked as the No. 2 player in Maryland by ESPN, No. 10 by 247 Sports and No. 11 by Rivals … Maryland's No. 1 cornerback recruit according to 247, ESPN and Rivals
2021 Statistics
Depth Chart Overview
Expect Burton to be one of the starters at cornerback along with Elijah Jones. Boston College should have their slot position filled with Josh DeBerry this season, but if Tem Lukabu decides to push him back outside Burton could fill that role.
Projection: 30 tackles, five pass break ups and a pair of interceptions
