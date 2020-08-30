Stellar, Standard & Subpar: DB Nick Bearup

he players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview defensive back Nick Bearup.

Boston College has had a rich history of walk ons that have gone on to become big contributors for the team. Everyone knows the story of soccer player/superfan Steve Aponavicius who walked on and took over the starting kicking duties, and became BC's all time leading scorer. Even last year, when quarterback Anthony Brown went down with an injury, he was replaced by a walk on, Dennis Grosel, who played well enough to lead the Eagles to a bowl game.

Nick Bearup from Albany, New York, has one of those stories that makes you want to root for him. A transfer from Endicott College in Beverly, MA, where he played football, the junior spent the first two years in Chestnut Hill as an ultimate frisbee player. Bearup walked on to the team this year, and is on the roster as a defensive back.

Stellar

Bearup appears in a handful of games when the score is lopsided. Makes a few tackles, or a pass break up. Performs well at practice.

Standard

Performs well at practice, his walk on status turn into a scholarship in 2021.

Subpar

He's a good story, but doesn't play much of a role in games or in practice.

What kind of season do you expect from Nick Bearup?

