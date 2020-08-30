SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: DB Nick Bearup

A.J. Black

he players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview defensive back Nick Bearup.

Boston College has had a rich history of walk ons that have gone on to become big contributors for the team. Everyone knows the story of soccer player/superfan Steve Aponavicius who walked on and took over the starting kicking duties, and became BC's all time leading scorer. Even last year, when quarterback Anthony Brown went down with an injury, he was replaced by a walk on, Dennis Grosel, who played well enough to lead the Eagles to a bowl game. 

Nick Bearup from Albany, New York, has one of those stories that makes you want to root for him. A transfer from Endicott College in Beverly, MA, where he played football, the junior spent the first two years in Chestnut Hill as an ultimate frisbee player. Bearup walked on to the team this year, and is on the roster as a defensive back. 

Stellar

Bearup appears in a handful of games when the score is lopsided. Makes a few tackles, or a pass break up. Performs well at practice. 

Standard

Performs well at practice, his walk on status turn into a scholarship in 2021. 

Subpar

He's a good story, but doesn't play much of a role in games or in practice.

What kind of season do you expect from Nick Bearup?

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Football Cancels Practice Thursday, As Players & Coaches Discuss Racial Injustice

The Eagles cancelled practice on Thursday as players and coaches discussed racial injustice and recent events around the country.

A.J. Black

by

bcmoderate77

Former and Current Boston College Players React to Police Shooting of Jacob Blake

BC players went to social media and beyond to have their voice heard on the police shooting of Jacob Blake

A.J. Black

by

bcmoderate77

Projecting the BC Football Depth Chart: The Defense (Late August Edition)

A projection on the defensive line, after summer camp has wrapped up

A.J. Black

Boston College Adds Game Against Texas State on September 26.

Eagles add their eleventh game, replacing the cancelled game against Ohio

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Projecting the BC Football Depth Chart: The Offense (Late August Edition)

A projection of the starting lineup for the offense as the team finishes their first session of camp.

A.J. Black

Derryck Thornton Signs With Serbian Club KK Borac Cacak

Former Boston College player heading overseas to continue his career

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: OL Ozzy Trapilo

A look at a true freshman on offensive line who could be ready to start this year.

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Chibueze Onwuka

A look at a graduate transfer from Buffalo, who should be an immediate impact on the defensive line.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Unveils New "Red Bandana" Uniforms

The uniforms will be worn during the Red Bandana, a game that has yet to be announced for 2020

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

'21 ATH Cole Batson Talks About Why He Committed to Boston College

An in-depth discussion with Boston College's most recent commitment.

A.J. Black