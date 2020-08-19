SI.com
Stellar, Standard & Subpar: TE Spencer Witter

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview tight end Spencer Witter.

Spencer Witter is a three star tight end who came to Boston College as a preferred walk on in 2019. A West Hartford native, and Choate Rosemary Hall graduate, Witter redshirted his freshman year. Even though he is a walk-on, Witter is a name that is starting to pop up more and more this offseason. In practice reports he has been mentioned numerous times as being a target in the passing game, and has a handful of catches. 

The tight end position certainly will be a position that could see their role change in 2020 both in scheme and personnel. While Hunter Long remains, Korab Idrizi and Jake Burt have graduated. Even if new head coach Jeff Hafley moves away from Addazio's 12 offense (one back two TE's), there will be a need on this team for some new faces to step up in the tight end room. Charlie Gordinier, Danny Dalton and Drew McQuarrie are all other names to watch for as well. 

STELLAR

Witter jumps on to the two deep this season and sees significant playing time for the Eagles. Finishes the season with a handful of catches, and at 6'5 240 pounds, does a nice job in pass and run protection. 

STANDARD

Plays this season, gets valuable snaps, but maybe is the third tight end on the depth chart. 

SUBPAR

Does not factor into the offense in 2020. 

What kind of season are you expecting from Spencer Witter?

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

