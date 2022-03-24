Boston College Prepares for Friday's NFL Pro Day

A look at some of the players who will be working out at Pro Day

On Friday, Boston College will hold their annual NFL Pro Day in front of NFL scouts and personnel at the Fish Field House. The Eagles will have 14 players on display, who will participate in a variety of combine like drills and workouts.

Last month, the Eagles had three players attend the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Guard Zion Johnson had an incredible workout, and firmly planted himself in the first round of the NFL Draft. Center Alec Lindstrom and linebacker Isaiah Graham Mobley also both participated in the event. While Trae Barry, Brandon Sebastian, Ben Petrula, Travis Levy have all done workouts at various post season bowls.

Zion Johnson had one of the top performances for a lineman at the NFL Draft Combine

This will be a big event for those players who will get their first opportunity to workout for these scouts. For some players who might be a late round draft pick, a solid number might be the difference between being drafted, and going to the league as an undrafted free agent.

Boston College Pro Day Participants

Brandon Barlow (DL)

Trae Barry (TE)

Grant Carlson (P)

Isaiah Graham-Mobley (LB)

Dennis Grosel (QB)

Zion Johnson (OL)

Travis Levy (RB)

Alec Lindstrom (OL)

Mike Palmer (DB)

Ben Petrula (OL)

TJ Rayam (DL)

Brandon Sebastian (DB)

JT Thompson (DB)

Tyler Vrabel (OL)

