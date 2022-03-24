Skip to main content

Boston College Prepares for Friday's NFL Pro Day

A look at some of the players who will be working out at Pro Day

On Friday, Boston College will hold their annual NFL Pro Day in front of NFL scouts and personnel at the Fish Field House. The Eagles will have 14 players on display, who will participate in a variety of combine like drills and workouts. 

Last month, the Eagles had three players attend the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Guard Zion Johnson had an incredible workout, and firmly planted himself in the first round of the NFL Draft. Center Alec Lindstrom and linebacker Isaiah Graham Mobley also both participated in the event. While Trae Barry, Brandon Sebastian, Ben Petrula, Travis Levy have all done workouts at various post season bowls.

ZionJohnsonCombine

Zion Johnson had one of the top performances for a lineman at the NFL Draft Combine

This will be a big event for those players who will get their first opportunity to workout for these scouts. For some players who might be a late round draft pick, a solid number might be the difference between being drafted, and going to the league as an undrafted free agent. 

Boston College Pro Day Participants

Brandon Barlow (DL)

Trae Barry (TE)

Grant Carlson (P)

Isaiah Graham-Mobley (LB)

Dennis Grosel (QB)

Zion Johnson (OL)

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Travis Levy (RB)

AlecLindstrom

Alec Lindstrom (OL)

Mike Palmer (DB)

Ben Petrula (OL)

TJ Rayam (DL)

Brandon Sebastian (DB)

JT Thompson (DB)

TylerVrabel

Tyler Vrabel (OL)

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

AlecLindstromCombine
Football

Boston College Prepares for Friday's NFL Pro Day

By A.J. Black45 seconds agoComment
Practice Photo
Recruiting

Boston College Recruiting Class of 2023: Commitment List

By A.J. Black3 hours agoComment
EarlGrant
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Earl Grant's To Do List

By A.J. Black5 hours agoComment
helmet
Maroon & Gold+

Visitor List for Upcoming Week (March 23, 2022)

By A.J. Black22 hours agoComment
Member Exclusive
Recruiting Notebook
Recruiting

Boston College Offers Trio From Texas

By A.J. BlackMar 23, 2022Comment
JordanMayer
Recruiting

SI All American Sees Potential In BC's Latest Commitments

By A.J. BlackMar 22, 2022Comment
AlecSinkfield
Football

Boston College Football Spring Questions: Running Backs

By A.J. BlackMar 22, 2022Comment
JoannaMcNamee
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Women's Basketball Throttles Quinnipiac

By A.J. BlackMar 22, 2022Comment
KanyeJones
Basketball

Guard Kanye Jones Enters Transfer Portal

By A.J. BlackMar 21, 2022Comment