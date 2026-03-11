Boston College Football QB Mason McKenzie Talks Confidence, Dual Threat Skills: The Rundown

On Tuesday morning, after the first practice of Boston College football’s 2026 spring ball, Saginaw Valley State transfer quarterback Mason McKenzie spoke to the media for the first time since he joined the program during the portal period.

It was also the first time that BC media had a chance to see McKenzie throw in-person.

While the Caledonia, Mich., native only has a 6-foot-1, 190-pound frame, the belief that he carries in himself speaks volumes about the type of person he is.

That, and his competitive spirit.

“Yeah, I’ve always been a pretty confident person,” McKenzie said. “I’ve played a lot of football, so that definitely reads into the confidence a little bit, being able to have two years of college football under my belt.”

McKenzie continued: "Obviously not this level, but just to be able to have that, that experience already, and be able to come in here and be a leader for everybody, and they just make me confident as well, because they believe in me already.”

Having racked up more than 1,600 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground across 25 career games for SVSU, in addition to accumulating over 4,300 yards and 31 passing touchdowns, McKenzie possesses a true dual-threat nature.

“Yeah, I obviously can run a little bit,” McKenzie said. “I ran for over 900 yards last year, and I can definitely bring that side of the game, but I also don’t want it to overshadow the fact that I can throw the ball well, too.”

McKenzie: "Pretty cool to be in the same room as somebody that coached Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson and Bryce Young and guys like that."



"That was definitely a big deal to me as a QB, and the growth that I could have to go and eventually, hopefully, play at the next level." https://t.co/B4jBXRy7iZ — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) March 10, 2026

In terms of McKenzie’s decision to transfer to BC over other FBS, Division-I programs that reached out, McKenzie said it came down to the previous quarterbacks that BC head coach Bill O’Brien has mentored.

“Pretty cool to be in the same room as somebody that coached Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson and Bryce Young and guys like that,” McKenzie said. “So that was definitely a big, big deal as a quarterback, and the growth that I could have to go and eventually, hopefully, play at the next level. That definitely played a big piece in my decision.”

The redshirt junior also shouted out a trio of former Eagles’ signal callers who are certainly in the echelon of program legends.

“It’s a pretty surreal experience to share the same field as guys like [Doug Flutie] and Matt Ryan and Matt Hasselbeck,” McKenzie said. “So it’s definitely a really cool opportunity.”

The Rundown: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

BC head coach Bill O'Brien said that returning starters Jaedn Skeete (WR) and defensive back Syair Torrence (DB), who were injured during the fall, will likely not be available until the summer.

Worth mentioning that both WR Jaedn Skeete and DB Syair Torrence are both back for the 2026 season but are not yet full participants.



O'Brien on Skeete: "He's coming back from a shoulder deal, yeah. So he's not out there a lot right now, but he'll be back in the summer." — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) March 10, 2026

O'Brien also confirmed who the Eagles' offensive play caller will be nxt season now that former offensive coordinator Will Lawing is no longer with the program.

Bill O’Brien said that he will be the offensive play-caller for @BCFootball in 2026.



During the offseason, former BC offensive coordinator Will Lawing left for a position with the Chicago Bears. — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) March 10, 2026

Boston College baseball's Nick Wang had a terrific day at the plate in Tuesday's 26-19 — yup, you heard that right — win over UConn.

That's 3⃣ for Wang!!



He now has a career high 8 RBI as well tonight



Eagles are up 26-17 pic.twitter.com/kJuheWinhe — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) March 10, 2026

Boston College Eagles Tuesday Scores:

Men's golf: Boston College at Surf Club Invitational - 4th place, -14 | recap

Women's golf: Boston College at Juli Inkster Invitational - 10th place, +43 | recap

Boston College Eagles Wednesday Schedule:

Ski: NCAA Championship in Park City, Utah

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

178 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

"I practically lived on roller skates, so it was easy to learn roller hockey. We'd sand down the sides of a roll of electrical tape and use it as a puck. You had to watch yourself going too fast because of the cement walls."

- Joe Mullen

We'll Leave You With This:

Nick Wang is already more than halfway to his career high in home runs (11) and it's March 10. Two HRs today, two over the weekend against Miami, and 7 on the year. Great to see him back healthy and having a big impact. https://t.co/wYgTBiC7b6 — Bradley Smart (@fridaystarters) March 10, 2026

Check Us Out On:

Follow us on....