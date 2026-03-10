Boston College Baseball Earns 10th Win of Season Against UConn

The Boston College Eagles (10-6, 2-1 ACC) baseball team picked up its 10th win of the season with a 26-19 road win over the UConn Huskies (7-9) on Tuesday night.

Boston College’s offense got going early. Ty Mainolfi became the Eagles’ first base runner of the day in the top of the first inning with a one-out single and Nick Wang brought him home in the following at-bat with a two-run home run to give the Eagles an early 2-0 lead.

After the blast, Jack Toomey got on base with a triple and crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly by Esteban Garcia to extend the Eagles’ lead 3-0 after the opening frame.

In the second, Boston College plated five to increase its lead 8-0. The scoring started with an RBI single by Mainolfi which brought home two runs and continued with a sacrifice fly by Wang. Later in the inning, Esteban Garcia hit an RBI single and Luke Gallo knocked down a two-RBI single, however Garcia did not touch the bag while rounding third and was called out which negated his run.

The Eagles’ offense stayed hot in the third and got their lead into double digits 10-0 after a two-run home run from Colin Larson. Danny Surowiec got on base with a leadoff single prior to Larson’s first blast of the season.

UConn got on the board in the home half of the third. Tyler Minick and Chris Polemeni record back-to-back hits on an RBI single and RBI double to make it a 10-2 ballgame.

The Huskies plated another run in the inning on a ground-rule double by Jackson Marshall to cut into their deficit 10-3. Marshall’s double ended Eagles starting pitcher Drew Grumbles’ day after 2.1 innings. In his third start of the year, the Johns Hopkins transfer allowed three earned runs on five hits and was replaced by Jacob Burnham who got out of the inning with no additional damage.

After loading up the bases to start the fourth, Boston College brought in four runs in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Luke Gallo, a bases-loaded drawn walk by Mainolfi, and an error by UConn. Toomey also stole home to increase Boston College’s lead 14-3.

Bryce Detwiler entered the game and smashed a ball into left-center field to give UConn its fourth run of the day, however Boston College answered in the fifth and got the run back on an RBI single by Surowiec to make it 15-4.

The Eagles added another four runs to their score 19-4 in the sixth. After BC’s first two batters reached base, Mainolfi hit an RBI single. The next three runs came on miscues by UConn, the first from a balk by UConn pitcher Ryan Tatar and the other two crossed home plate on an error by Detwiler.

The Huskies got back within 10 runs 19-9 after plating five runs in the sixth. Polemeni started the scoring as he brought in a run on an RBI double and Marshall followed that up with an RBI single. Nater Wachter notched a two-RBI single and Righi capped off the inning with a sacrifice fly.

Boston College scored four runs in the seventh to add to its lead 23-9. Solier scored a run on a single and a second run came home on a UConn error and Wang blasted his second home run of the day which also brought in a pair of runs.

With three outs to go, UConn scored eight runs in the seventh to extend the game and cut it to six 23-17. Polemeni and Marshall both drew bases-loaded walks, Menzel hit a two-RBI double, Wachter notched an RBI single, and Detwiler dropped a three-run double.

After a scoreless eighth, Wang hit his third home run of the day in the ninth which added the Eagles’ final three runs to the board and cemented BC’s 26 runs.

UConn posted two final runs to its score in the ninth on a two-run home run by Minick.

Next up, Boston College heads to Raleigh, N.C., for a three-game series with No. 10 NC State this weekend.