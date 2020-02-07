With spring football right around the corner BC Bulletin will begin previewing the depth at each position for the Eagles.

Today we kick off the series with the biggest question mark, quarterback. With no clear leader as of this writing, the million dollar question is "Who will be the starting quarterback this year?". With new two new names in, a major contributor gone, this will certainly be a position to watch this spring.

Here is a spring preview of the quarterback position:

Returning players: Matt Valecce (R-So.), Daelen Maenard (R-Fr.), Sam Johnson (R-Fr.), Dennis Grosel (R-Jr.)

Newcomers: Phil Jurkovec (R-So. transfer from Notre Dame), Matthew Rueve (Fr.)

Departures: Anthony Brown (currently in transfer portal)

Expectations: The million dollar question will be whether or not Jurkovec gets his transfer waiver. At Wednesday's press conference new head coach Jeff Hafley said "If it works, we'll have a plan, and if it doesn't work, we'll have a plan." Given what they have on the roster, if Jurkovec is not ready the two names I would watch for are Grosel and Maenard. Grosel was the starter for most of last season, and he was serviceable at times. Not a very accurate passer, he was able at times to move the ball with his legs and had a certain edge that kept BC in games. However, if BC is going to go in the direction of a QB who throws it more, he may not be the choice. Maenard is a dark horse candidate. Watching him throw last year I thought with a little seasoning he could be the next guy up.

Of course if Jurkovec is cleared to play, this whole question is quickly answered. He will be the starter day one. He has everything you would in a quarterback, he is mobile, has a cannon for an arm and according to Bryan Driskell of Irish Breakdown he could be a dynamic ACC QB.

Key Position Battle: Again this will all depend on what happens with Jurkovec. If he is the starting the key will be the backup role. There will be three quarterbacks who could be battling for that spot. It could be Grosel given his experience, or they could go with Maenard. Finally Valecce has been buried on the depth chart the past two years, could he step up?

If Jurkovec isn't cleared the battle will be for that top spot as mentioned above.

Areas to improve: For the first time in years Boston College will be a team that won't be ground and pound. While Hafley and Frank Cignetti have yet to announce how the offense will be run, they will be throwing the ball more often. Because of that, there will be more emphasis on quarterback play which will need to improve drastically. BC finished 12th in the conference last year in passing percentage, yards, and 13th in yards per game. Cignetti is going to have a lot of work to do in terms of fixing the offensive scheme and balancing it.

Impact Player: Phil Jurkovec. Plain and simple, if he plays he changes the entire outlook of this season. His waiver may be the biggest factor this year.

Player to step up: Daelen Maenard. Again with the hypotheticals, if Jurkovec can't play he may be the best fit on the roster to go in and work with a passing offense. Good arm, decently mobile, he is an intriguing option going into 2020.