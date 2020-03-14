BCBulletin
Boston College Recruiting Notebook: March 14, 2020

A.J. Black

As we reported yesterday, NCAA declared that all on campus recruiting will be put on hiatus until April 15. There were close to a dozen recruits I could track down that were scheduled to visit this weekend. It will be worth while to see how the NCAA adjusts their calendar when the threat of COVID-19 hopefully eventually dissipates. However during this time Jeff Hafley and his staff can still reach out to recruits and make offers. 

Recruiting news has slowed down quite a bit but here are some interesting tidbits. 

Tarik Black 

The Michigan wide receiver who is currently in the transfer portal has yet to make a decision on his destination for his final season of eligibility. Unlike many college athletes, Black has been relatively quiet on social media, liking some posts here and there from BC players. Yesterday however he had an interesting little quip at Boston College cornerback and former teammate Brandon Sebastian

Was this just a joke, or will he be battling Sebastian at practice in the summer? Also interesting to note that a BC staff member RT'd it. 

New Claimed Offers

Keith Cooper, Outside linebacker, Dickinson Texas. No ranked yet on 247, Cooper a 2021 OLB, has an offer list that includes Colorado State, Kansas State, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota and Virginia Tech. 

Tommy Akingbesote, Defensive Tackle, Upper Marlboro, MD. Another '21 recruit offered by Aazar Abdul-Rahim out of Maryland area. Also no ranking but has offers from Pittsburgh, Maryland, Buffalo, Massachusetts, and Kent State.

Roman Hemby, Running Back, Bel Air Maryland. A three star 2021 running back who holds offers from Maryland (who he is Crystal Ball'd to on 247, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Virginia, East Carolina amongst other Group of Five schools. 

CJ Williams, Wide Receiver, Mater Dei, Santa Ana California. A 2022 wide out with no ranking (most recruiting sites haven't worked through that class yet), Williams has offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas, USC amongst a bevy of other schools.  

Daymon David, Reisterstown, Maryland, Safety. Another safety offered by Abdul Rakim, not ranked but has offers from UMass, Temple, Old Dominion and others. 

Tarik Black in 3 years of eligibility had 40 Receptions, 507 Yards Receiving, 2 Touchdown's. He is childhood best friends from CT with Brandon Sebastian and Bryce Sebastian so I would think the Sebastian Brothers are working with the BC Coaching Staff and Academic Counselors to convince Tarik Black to come to BC for his Senior Year, if he comes that would give BC Eagles Football at least 10-11+ WR's which would provide great depth, rotation ability, ability to play multiple schemes/patterns. Just imagine having an WR Depth Chart of Tarik Black, Kobay White, Zay Flowers, Ethon Williams, CJ Lewis, Bryce Sebastian, Jehlani Galloway, Taji Johnson, Noah Jordan-Williams, Justin Bellido, plus any others. Plus having Hunter Long at TE1, then having Danny Dalton, Joey Luchetti, Tito Pasqualoni, Brendan Smith, Spencer Witter, Ray Marten as TE Depth behind Hunter Long is solid, but would like to see maybe 1-2 grad transfer's/final year of eligibility TE's to compete, then at RB1 you have David Bailey, then behind him you have Travis Levy, Pat Garwo III, Andre Hines, Javian Dayne, Peter Stehr, then at QB1 you have Phil Jurkovec, then behind him you have Dennis Grosel, Matt Valecce, Sam Johnson III, Daelen Menard, Andrew Landry

