Boston College Announces 2020 Football Schedule

The ACC announced next season's schedule today, releasing all of the conference game dates. Boston College now knows what their complete schedule is, and there are some surprises.

Here is the 2020 schedule:

Friday, Sept. 4 Syracuse*

Saturday, Sept. 12 Ohio

Saturday, Sept. 19 at Kansas

Saturday, Sept. 26 Purdue

Friday, Oct. 2 Clemson*

Saturday, Oct. 10 Louisville*

Thursday, Oct. 22 at Virginia Tech*

Saturday, Oct. 31 Holy Cross

Saturday, Nov. 7 at NC State*

Saturday, Nov. 14 at Florida State*

Saturday, Nov. 21 North Carolina*

Saturday, Nov. 28 at Wake Forest*

Thoughts and Reactions

* This will be the second year in the row Boston College starts the year with a conference game at home. Not only that, but it is now back to back years with big conference home openers, with rival Syracuse heading to the Heights. We will talk about the ramifications of this game all summer, but this will be a huge opportunity for Jeff Hafley to open his head coaching career with a rivalry win.

* The open week for the Eagles comes at a great time right in the middle of the schedule (week of October 17), however they really don't get to fully reap the benefits of their open week as they have a Thursday night game the following week.

* Clearly some scheduling changed between last night's post and today's announcement. Website FBSchedules.com had Holy Cross opening the year, but that changed as BC faces off with the Crusaders in mid October now. Not a bad way to get a virtual bye week in the middle of the schedule.

* Clemson is on a Friday night, on a short week after Purdue. This is probably one of the worst outcomes of this schedule, however Clemson will be coming off an ACC Championship game rematch the week before so it isn't like they have a bye heading to Chestnut Hill.

* Two Fridays and a Thursday night game is not ideal for many fans. As mentioned before on the site, getting to Alumni Stadium on a Friday night can be chaotic, and for fans wanting to tailgate before this is really challenging.

* Like always BC is front loaded at home, with only one home game in November.

* Toughest stretch? Has to be October. With Holy Cross thrown in there, BC gets Clemson, Louisville and VT on the road.