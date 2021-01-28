Five Instant Reactions To 2021 Boston College Football Schedule

Boston College learned their 2021 schedule on Thursday as the ACC released the schedules for all member programs. Here are some of our instant reactions to the schedule.

* The schedule starts out very favorably for the Eagles, but toughens at the end of September. Getting three out of conference teams in a row that BC should be favored by multiple touchdowns is a nice way to ease into the year. However, what could be the hardest stretch of games comes right after this. Missouri is a possible top 25 team, and Clemson is Clemson. If people are waiting to see the moxie of this team, that pair of games could be a good dipstick indicator.

* Florida State in late November? Yes, please. Any time Boston College can get a southern school, especially from Florida on campus in late November that is a net advantage for the Eagles. Could be snow, very cold temperatures, bringing the Seminoles up north when they aren't used to that weather, great way to end the season.

* Speaking of November---three home games? Get your hot chocolate ready. It is almost unheard of for the Eagles to get three home games in November. It is a common belief that the ACC doesn't like sending southern teams up north when it's cold.

Read more: ACC Releases 2021 Boston College Football Schedule

* Frequent flyer miles in October. Three away games in October is tough on the team, but at least two are against Louisville and Syracuse, teams Boston College defeated in 2020. The other is a trip to Death Valley for the third straight game againt the Tigers.

* No Gillette Trip. Boston College is actually heading to Amherst this year, instead of playing at Gillette Stadium as we previously planned. This is the first time the Eagles have travelled to Amherst since 1982. BC has won 10 straight in the series and is 22-5 all-time against UMass, including a 9-2 record away from home.

Bonus Takeaway: Open date coming up after Clemson is a perfect time for the week off. Playing Clemson has notoriously had a lingering impact on teams the week after. For BC to rest up after that battle is a bonus.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com