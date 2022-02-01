Boston College Football's 2022 Schedule Announced

The Boston College football 2022 schedule is now complete, as the ACC officially announced the conference schedule on Monday evening. The Eagles schedule will be as follows:

September 3: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

September 10: at Virginia Tech Hokies

September 17: Maine Black Bears

September 24: at Florida State Seminoles

October 1: Louisville Cardinals

October 8: Clemson Tigers

October 22: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

October 29: at UConn Huskies

November 4 (Friday): Duke Blue Devils

November 12: at NC State Wolfpack

November 19: at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

November 26: Syracuse Orange





Initial Takeaways:

* Rutgers, is going to be a solid challenge to start the season. They have four star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and transfer wide receiver Taj Harris from Syracuse who should put together a potent offense. Don't sleep on this opener.

* The open (bye) week comes at the best possible time for the Eagles, who will get a chance to rest up after playing Clemson at home. That being said the month of October should be a tough stretch for the Eagles...until UConn.

* The Duke game on a Friday night is a bit of an odd choice. They usually like to have at least one marquee team in these primetime matchups. Duke was easily the worst team in the ACC in 2021, and will have a huge rebuild next year under new head coach Mike Elko.

* The start of the season will be very unlike 2021 with a good mix of challenging and winnable games. They get Maine early, but they also have Florida State and Virginia Tech. The athletes of the Seminoles have always given BC fits, but the Hokies under a new head coach could be a very winnable game.

* The end of the season again mixes challenges and wins. In a theme throughout BC's new schedule, there are no long stretches of unwinnable games.

