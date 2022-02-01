Skip to main content

Boston College Football's 2022 Schedule Announced

The Eagles have their schedule for the upcoming 2022 season.

The Boston College football 2022 schedule is now complete, as the ACC officially announced the conference schedule on Monday evening. The Eagles schedule will be as follows:

September 3: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
September 10: at Virginia Tech Hokies
September 17: Maine Black Bears
September 24: at Florida State Seminoles
October 1: Louisville Cardinals
October 8: Clemson Tigers
October 22: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
October 29: at UConn Huskies
November 4 (Friday): Duke Blue Devils
November 12: at NC State Wolfpack
November 19: at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
November 26: Syracuse Orange

Initial Takeaways:
* Rutgers, is going to be a solid challenge to start the season. They have four star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and transfer wide receiver Taj Harris from Syracuse who should put together a potent offense. Don't sleep on this opener.

* The open (bye) week comes at the best possible time for the Eagles, who will get a chance to rest up after playing Clemson at home. That being said the month of October should be a tough stretch for the Eagles...until UConn.

* The Duke game on a Friday night is a bit of an odd choice. They usually like to have at least one marquee team in these primetime matchups. Duke was easily the worst team in the ACC in 2021, and will have a huge rebuild next year under new head coach Mike Elko.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

* The start of the season will be very unlike 2021 with a good mix of challenging and winnable games. They get Maine early, but they also have Florida State and Virginia Tech. The athletes of the Seminoles have always given BC fits, but the Hokies under a new head coach could be a very winnable game. 

* The end of the season again mixes challenges and wins. In a theme throughout BC's new schedule, there are no long stretches of unwinnable games. 

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

USATSI_17226559_168388155_lowres
Football

Boston College Football's 2022 Schedule Announced

40 seconds ago
Comment
USATSI_11072378_168388155_lowres
Football

Notre Dame TE Coach John McNulty To Be Named Offensive Coordinator

7 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_17569641_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Langford Brothers Lead Boston College To Dominate 69-56 Win Over Pitt

11 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_17569632_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh: Live Updates

Jan 30, 2022
Comment
EarlGrant
Basketball

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh: Final Thoughts & Predictions

Jan 30, 2022
Comment
isaiahgrahammobley
Football

LB Isaiah Graham Mobley Invited to '22 NFL Combine

Jan 29, 2022
Comment
kobaywhite
Football

Boston College 2022 Football Roster Tracker

Jan 29, 2022
Comment
helmet
Recruiting

Boston College First ACC Offer for California '23 WR Mikey Matthews

Jan 28, 2022
Comment
Member Exclusive
ZionJohnson
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Senior Bowl Week Preview

Jan 28, 2022
Comment