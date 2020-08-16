Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Running Back Andre Hines

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview running back Andre Hines.

Andre Hines is, 6'2 215 pound true freshman running back from Staten Island, New York. He played high school football at Erasmus High School, a program that has produced numerous other collegiate level talent including fellow BC true freshman Justin Bellido. Hines is a three star recruit who chose the Eagles over Rutgers FAU and UMass.

For the past seven seasons the Boston College Eagles made their identity off of their power running game. Between Andre Williams, Jon Hilliman, AJ Dillon and David Bailey the Eagles were known for their smash mouth style, and the coaching staff recruiting philosophy reflected that. Freshman Andre Hines is the latest running back in this style to come to Chestnut Hill. While former head coach Steve Addazio is gone, the new staff has said that they are still going to implement elements of the power running game into their offense.

The running back room is crowded, but that certainly doesn't mean he won't play this year. Hines enrolled early at BC and got those five practices in with the team early, and has been involved with the offense online as well. Running back is a physical position, and one that demands a deep room. Could he find his way on to the field as a true freshman. Let's explore.

Stellar

Hines gets on the field as a true freshman, sliding up the depth chart behind Travis Levy, David Bailey and Patrick Garwo. While he isn't a feature back at any point, he starts to acclimate to the collegiate level and shows off his strength and power in his rushes. Sets himself up nicely for a bigger role in 2020.

Standard

Gets into games during garbage time, but like Garwo did last year, gets some good and valuable carries. The experience Hines gets during these games will be invaluable later on.

Subpar

Running back room is too deep, and Hines isn't used much. Plays less than four games and earns his redshirt. Not a bad season, just based this projection on how he is used

