Stellar, Standard & Subpar: WR Jehlani Galloway

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview wide receiver Jehlani Galloway.

Galloway is a redshirt sophomore, out of Classical HS in Providence RI. The 5'11 wide out was a three star recruit, and the top one in Rhode Island in 2018. He held offers from UMass, Army and Maine before deciding on the Boston College Eagles

In his third year with the team he has yet to record a catch for the Eagles, but that doesn't mean this will continue this year. There is a lot of talent on offense this year with Kobay White, Zay Flowers, Jaelen Gill, Ethon Williams and Taji Johnson all looking to get their catches. However, in an offense that will mimic an NFL pro style offense there could be opportunities for Galloway. During summer practices his name has popped up a few times with nice grabs on passes from Sam Johnson and Matt Valecce.

Let's look at some of the ways the season could play out for Jehlani Galloway.

Stellar

Galloway finds his way onto the field in multiple games, and makes a handful of catches. Finds a way to contribute to the offense. Finishes season with around 6-10 catches.

Standard

Gets into games in blowout situations, finds some snaps, maybe grabs a catch or two throughout the season.

Subpar

Unfortunately struggles to find the playing field, and finishes season without a catch.

What kind of season are you expecting out of Jehlani Galloway? Leave your thoughts and comments below!

Check out our other player previews!



#84 WR Taji Johnson

#82 WR Ethon Williams

#80 TE Hunter Long

#78 OL Tyler Vrabel

#77 OL Zion Johnson

#74 OL Finn Dirstine

#73 OL Christian Mahogany

#72 OL Alec Lindstrom

#71 OL Nate Emer

#67 OL Jake Conley

#64 OL Ben Petrula

#55 LB Isaiah McDuffie

#52 DL Mike Ciaffoni

#51 LB Hugh Davis

#48 TE Charlie Gordinier

#46 LS Aidan Livingston

#44 DL Brandon Barlow

#42 LB Vinny DePalma

#41 K Aaron Boumerhi

#35 DB Jalen Williams

#34 LB Joe Sparacio

#33 DB Connor Grieco

#33 RB Javian Dayne

#39 DB Steve Lubischer

#28 LB John Lamot

#27 DB Josh DeBerry

#26 RB David Bailey

#24 RB Patrick Garwo

#23 RB Travis Levy

#20 DB Elijah Jones

#18 DB Mike Palmer

#17 WR Bryce Sebastian

#16 TE/DE Joey Luchetti

#15 TE Danny Dalton

#14 LB Max Richardson

#14 QB Sam Johnson IV

#11 WR CJ Lewis

#10 QB Daelen Menard

#10 CB Brandon Sebastian

#9 WR Kobay White

#8 DB Jahmin Muse

#7 QB Matt Valecce

#7 CB Tate Haynes

#6 QB Dennis Grosel

#5 QB Phil Jurkovec

#5 DB Deon Jones

#4 WR Zay Flowers

#3 CB Jason Maitre.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com