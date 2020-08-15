SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: WR Jehlani Galloway

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview wide receiver Jehlani Galloway.

Galloway is a redshirt sophomore, out of Classical HS in Providence RI. The 5'11 wide out was a three star recruit, and the top one in Rhode Island in 2018. He held offers from UMass, Army and Maine before deciding on the Boston College Eagles

In his third year with the team he has yet to record a catch for the Eagles, but that doesn't mean this will continue this year. There is a lot of talent on offense this year with Kobay White, Zay Flowers, Jaelen Gill, Ethon Williams and Taji Johnson all looking to get their catches. However, in an offense that will mimic an NFL pro style offense there could be opportunities for Galloway. During summer practices his name has popped up a few times with nice grabs on passes from Sam Johnson and Matt Valecce. 

Let's look at some of the ways the season could play out for Jehlani Galloway. 

Stellar

Galloway finds his way onto the field in multiple games, and makes a handful of catches. Finds a way to contribute to the offense. Finishes season with around 6-10 catches. 

Standard

Gets into games in blowout situations, finds some snaps, maybe grabs a catch or two throughout the season. 

Subpar

Unfortunately struggles to find the playing field, and finishes season without a catch. 

What kind of season are you expecting out of Jehlani Galloway? Leave your thoughts and comments below! 

Check out our other player previews!

#84 WR Taji Johnson
#82 WR Ethon Williams
#80 TE Hunter Long
#78 OL Tyler Vrabel
#77 OL Zion Johnson
#74 OL Finn Dirstine
#73 OL Christian Mahogany
#72 OL Alec Lindstrom
#71 OL Nate Emer
#67 OL Jake Conley
#64 OL Ben Petrula
#55 LB Isaiah McDuffie
#52 DL Mike Ciaffoni
#51 LB Hugh Davis
#48 TE Charlie Gordinier
#46 LS Aidan Livingston
#44 DL Brandon Barlow
#42 LB Vinny DePalma
#41 K Aaron Boumerhi
#35 DB Jalen Williams

#34 LB Joe Sparacio
#33 DB Connor Grieco
#33 RB Javian Dayne
#39 DB Steve Lubischer
#28 LB John Lamot
#27 DB Josh DeBerry
#26 RB David Bailey
#24 RB Patrick Garwo
#23 RB Travis Levy
#20 DB Elijah Jones
#18 DB Mike Palmer
#17 WR Bryce Sebastian
#16 TE/DE Joey Luchetti
#15 TE Danny Dalton
#14 LB Max Richardson
#14 QB Sam Johnson IV
#11 WR CJ Lewis
#10 QB Daelen Menard
#10 CB Brandon Sebastian

#9 WR Kobay White
#8 DB Jahmin Muse
#7 QB Matt Valecce
#7 CB Tate Haynes
#6 QB Dennis Grosel
#5 QB Phil Jurkovec
#5 DB Deon Jones
#4 WR Zay Flowers
#3 CB Jason Maitre.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Football Announces Results of Latest Round of COVID-19 Testing

Boston College continues to have all negative results in their COVID-19 testing.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Lands Commitment From '22 OT Jack Funke

The Eagles landed their fourth local commit in the past week.

A.J. Black

by

bccheese

Wednesday Practice Report: Cignetti's New Offense, Big Plays in Secondary

Boston College practice report, including Frank Cignetti Jr's discussion on the offense

A.J. Black

by

Riderbc20

Friday Practice Report: The Offense, and Challenges That Await Them

A look at today's practice, and what Coach Jeff Hafley had to say about the team

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Tight End Charlie Gordinier

A look at a freshman tight end from the Garden State who could jump into the two deep immediately

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

New Commit Jack Funke Explains That "BC Is Where I Always Wanted to Be"

BC's newest recruit talked to BC Bulletin about why he came to his decision

A.J. Black

Watch: RB Travis Levy & LB Max Richardson Speak With Media After Practice

See what the senior running back and linebacker had to say about the upcoming season and playing in the bubble.

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Safety Deon Jones

The Maryland transfer was brought to Chestnut Hill to add some depth to the secondary, what could 2020 look like for Deon Jones?

A.J. Black

by

BCDrew

Zay Flowers Looks Forward To Different Role In New Offense

The sophomore wide receiver is now part of a pro style passing offense, and could see his talents utilized even more in 2020

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Watch: OL Ben Petrula and DT TJ Rayam Speak With Media After Practice

Two seniors spoke with the media after Thursday's practice. See what they had to say below.

A.J. Black