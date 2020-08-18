Stellar, Standard & Subpar: OL Kevin Pyne

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview offensive lineman Kevin Pyne.

One of Steve Addazio's original biggest recruiting goals was to build a wall around Massachusetts and the surrounding New England states. By doing that he would keep the local talent in Chestnut Hill, and prevent them from going elsewhere. For the most part Addazio struggled to do that. However, in his last season at BC, he landed one of his biggest local recruits, offensive tackle Kevin Pyne.

Pyne, a behemoth at 6'8 300 pounds, comes to BC as a once four star recruit from Milford, MA. He decided on the Eagles, but also had offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Duke, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Once Pyne signed, he enrolled early, and started the process of spring practice, which was unfortunately cut short by COVID-19.

Looking at the depth chart, and his path to playing this year could be blocked. Ben Petrula and Tyler Vrabel are expected to be the starting tackles. Jack Conley is also being mentioned as another tackle who has been getting major reps when Petrula slides over to guard. While it is rare that true freshmen jump into a two deep, it can happen, like it did with Petrula. It will be up to the coaching staff to see if Pyne is ready to play this year, or if a redshirt year would be more beneficial for his progression.

STELLAR

Pyne is ready for action, and lands on the two deep at one of the tackle positions. He gets in to a handful of games, and gets some valuable reps. Appears ready to battle for a starting position in 2021.

STANDARD

Pyne may or may not be redshirted, but has a solid summer camp and practices throughout the fall. Learns from the leaders on the line, continues to grow and sets himself up for 2021.

SUBPAR

Falls behind other offensive linemen on the roster, and appears to be a few years away from competing for a spot on the line.

What kind of season are you expecting from Kevin Pyne?

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com