Five Sleepers for the Upcoming 2020 Boston College Season

On this site we have talked extensively about some of the bigger names on the team. We have gone in depth on the offensive line, Phil Jurkovec, Max Richardson, Hunter Long, Zay Flowers and David Bailey. But who are some of the less known names that could have big seasons for the Eagles. Here are five players who haven't gained a lot of attention, but could be household names come December.

Shitta Sillah

As true freshman, defensive end Shitta Sillah opened some eyes in his limited game play. Finishing the 2019 season with 11 tackles and a sack. Now in his second season, and twenty five pounds heavier, Silliah is in position to start at one of the end positions. Showed a good burst last year, and was very quick, now he has the size too to round out his game.

Connor Grieco

Steve Addazio loved his play last year so much that he had Grieco in as a starter early. Unfortunately for the freshman he suffered a pretty bad injury that ended his season. With all the tools to be a good physical safety, and a new coach that specializes in the position, Grieco could take a huge jump this year. While we have to wait for the depth chart to come out, he has the size to be either a standard safety, or play a safety/linebacker hybrid position. Either way, his run as a staple in the secondary could begin next week.

Ethon Williams

It has been highlight catch after highlight catch this camp for the wide receiver. Watching camp last year he was a player that a BC staff member told reporters to keep an eye on, and this summer he was name dropped by Travis Levy as having a big camp. There is a lot of talent in that wide receiver corp, so it will be interesting to see how the passing game is implemented, but expect Ethon Williams to get a healthy dose of catches this season.

Travis Levy

Maybe he isn't a sleeper in every sense of the word because many fans are well acquainted with his work, but Levy is from a gameplay perspective. The senior captain was used mostly in kick and punt returns last year, and didn't play a huge role on offense. It sounds like that will change in 2020. He has good hands, and can either play the role of a third down back or be the feature back if needed. There is more to Travis Levy than we saw in 2019, and expect Frank Cignetti to use him more.

Cam Horsley

For anyone who has been reading this site this summer this a name that shouldn't be a surprise. It seems like every camp report mentions the freshman defensive tackle making a big play. Projections show that Luc Bequette, T.J. Rayam and Chibueze Onwuka most likely starting or seeing big time minutes. This means Horsley may not see starter minutes, but when you have a player that is as disruptive as he seems to be, coaches will find them snaps.

