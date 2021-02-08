Spring Football Position Preview: Quarterbacks

As spring ball is around the corner we start to look at the depth chart for the Eagles

Boston College has yet to announce the start date of spring football, but it is never too early to start analyzing the various position groups. We begin our series looking at the quarterback room, and where each player currently stands.

Key Departure: Sam Johnson IV (currently in transfer portal)

Phil Jurkovec

No player on Boston College "broke out" in 2020 more than the transfer quarterback from Notre Dame. Throwing for 2,558 yards in just ten games, Jurkovec took Frank Cignetti's offense and ran with it. A solid thrower who is tough as nails, Jurkovec suffered two injuries in 2020 (shoulder/leg), and will need to work on getting rid of the ball a little quicker to avoid so much contact. As he continues to grow, and become even more confident in this offense, the sky is the limit for Jurkovec. There is no doubt he is heading into 2021 as not only the starting quarterback, but as possibly one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC.

Dennis Grosel

Does any team in the ACC have a more seasoned, ready to go back up quarterback than Grosel? Started the finale for the Eagles in 2020 against UVA and threw for 520 yards a team record. Honestly, kind of surprised he returned, as he has the talent to be a starter day one somewhere else. But credit to the Ohio native, he will play a valuable role with the Eagles in 2021, just like he did last year.

Matt Valecce

It seemed like a step down for Valecce in 2020 as he went from backup in 2019 to off the two deep. He has a lot of the intangibles that you would want in a quarterback, but we haven't seen it yet on the field as he seems buried behind Grosel/Jurkovec. One source I have talked to has said that he has the best arm on the team. As we saw last season, injuries can happen, especially with two quarterbacks who aren't afraid to take a big hit. The development of Matt Valecce, or other quarterbacks will be very important moving forward.

Daelen Menard

A younger player, unfortunately with practices closed we haven't been able to see what he has been able to do in the new system. Hopefully with a spring game this year we may be able to get a better read on what his ceiling is and what the Chaminade graduate will mean to the program

Emmett Morehead

A true freshman and early enrollee, Moorehead from a reports is a kid with big potential and a huge arm. Getting him on campus early is a bonus as the Eagles can work him into the playbook and get him up to speed before the season. At 6'6 he is the biggest quarterback in the room, but we shall how he translates at the collegiate level

Matt Rueve/Andrew Landry

A pair of quarterbacks that came in last season. Probably won't see any snaps this year, but their development will continue to be something to monitor.

