SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

As BC Continues Practice, Staff Aims To Keep Players Fresh

A.J. Black

Boston College camp has been going strong now for ten practices. Today the team had the day off, after six straight days of work. Not only has these practices been unique because of the COVID19 precautions, but the amount of practices have increased. With BC starting roughly around the time they did last season, they will have to wait until September 19th for their first game against Duke (unless BC schedules an OOC game to fill the cancelled Ohio game). That is roughly three more weeks of practice before the team sees the field. 

Head coach Jeff Hafley has created a system to help pace out the practices, and not burn the players out too quickly telling reporters:

"So, we don't feel it's necessary right now to go hard, hard, hard, hard, off. We're keeping the mindset of we're going really hard one day. It is full-go and all out. Then the next day we kind of slow it down, but speed it up mentally. Then the next day full speed ahead. Then the next day we slow it down physically, but ramp it up mentally. So, I'm not going two hard days in a row right now where it's just physical, physical, physical."

This system is why the school has been sending out player reports only sporadically in their daily reports. Given the length of the camp, Hafley went on to say that it would be a while before the team started structured scrimmages. "We're going to have like a minicamp where we are going hard and we are scrimmaging and doing all those types of things. We just feel like we don't need to do that at this point."

On top of keeping the players physically fresh, he has to take care of them mentally as well. You can see the players are trying their best to stay loose with creative position entrances to practice (offensive lineman have a belly slap competition) or the energy they have with coaches after a big play. 

With the players all cooped together in dorms, they need outlets for non-football related fun as well. On Friday, Hafley and the coaches booked the school's pool and had a movie night where the team got to watch the newest Bad Boys movie. By attending to this part of life, Boston College coaches are doing their best to prevent bubble burnout. 

The players return to practice tomorrow. BC Bulletin will be have full reports along with player availability.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

Photo and video courtesy of BCEagles.com

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Running Back Andre Hines

A look at a true freshman running back looking to find his role in the new offense

A.J. Black

by

Eagles2007

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: K Danny Longman

A look at a kicker who was the primary kickoff specialist in 2019

A.J. Black

For BC's True Freshmen, a Unique First Collegiate Summer Football Camp

The freshmen class has added challenges that no other BC class in recent history has had to face.

A.J. Black

by

Eagles2007

2020 Boston College Player Profiles and Previews

Check out the growing list of player previews that will help you get ready for the season!

A.J. Black

Friday Practice Report: The Offense, and Challenges That Await Them

A look at today's practice, and what Coach Jeff Hafley had to say about the team

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Football Announces Results of Latest Round of COVID-19 Testing

Boston College continues to have all negative results in their COVID-19 testing.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Lands Commitment From '22 OT Jack Funke

The Eagles landed their fourth local commit in the past week.

A.J. Black

by

bccheese

Watch: OL Tyler Vrabel and LB John Lamot Speak with Media After Practice

The linebacker and offensive tackle talked about life in the bubble after practice.

A.J. Black

Watch: RB Travis Levy & LB Max Richardson Speak With Media After Practice

See what the senior running back and linebacker had to say about the upcoming season and playing in the bubble.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: WR Jehlani Galloway

A look at a wide receiver from Rhode Island who is looking to make his mark in Chestnut Hill

A.J. Black