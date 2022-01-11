National Writer Has Boston College in Top 25 in Early 2022 Standings

The 2021 season is officially over, as the Georgia Bulldogs won the College Football National Championship over Alabama on Monday night. With all the games complete, many analysts have already begun to look at 2022. Brandon Marcello, national football writer for 247sports.com created his own Top 25 list for next year, and it includes the Boston College Eagles.

The 2022 schedule includes two matchups against potential Top 25 teams, according to Marcello's rankings. The Eagles will face Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, and the Eagles will travel to South Bend to face off with Notre Dame as well. NC State who are included in many other Top 25's, are not included in this list.

The Eagles went 6-6 in 2021, and did not participate in their scheduled Military Bowl due to an outbreak of COVID-19 on the roster. It was an uneven season for the Eagles, who went 4-0 in their out of conference schedule, but only 2-6 in conference, partly due to the injury of Phil Jurkovec. In the month of October, without their quarterback, the Eagles only averaged ten points a game, as they lost all four matchups.

Boston College returns Jurovec and wide receivers Zay Flowers & Jaelen Gill, along with offensive lineman Christian Mahogany. On the defensive side of the ball they feature veteran defensive back Josh DeBerry and defensive end Marcus Valdez.

