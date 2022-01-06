Top 10 Boston College Football Moments of 2021

A look at some of the highlight reel plays of the past season

Boston College's season ended in late December with the cancellation of the Military Bowl due to an outbreak of COVID-19. But through their six win season, there were many big plays from the Eagles. Utilizing WePlayed, we found our Top 10 moments from the previous season.

1. Brandon Sebastian Seals Mizzou Game With Interception In Overtime

This game felt like it was going to end with Mizzou stealing a win away from the Eagles. Even after the Levy touchdown (don't worry that's coming later), Mizzou took the life out of the stadium with a huge field goal to send the game to overtime. But it was the defense, and Brandon Sebastian to make the big play to seal the win.

2. Jaeden Woodbey Stops Georgia Tech Momentum

The Boston College/Georgia Tech game was back and forth, with both teams trading shots. BC was struggling to slow down the Yellow Jackets offense when transfer defensive back Jaiden Woodbey made a play that changed the entire complexion of the game. It was a huge swing of momentum that put BC in the driver seat for their sixth win.

3. Travis Levy Barrels His Way In On Big Third Down Touchdown

Mizzou has a four point lead, Boston College needs a touchdown. It's 3rd and 3 with less than :30 seconds remaining, and Travis Levy barrels his way into the end zone in what looked to be the game winner. Little did we know about Mizzou's kicker later.

4. Jurkovec Seals Win Against Georgia Tech

It was tough picking out one of Jurkovec's five touchdowns against Georgia Tech, but we will go with the TD that sealed the win. He did everything in this game, with some pin point passes, and strong runs, but his final rush was our moment of this game from the offense.

5. Pat Garwo Takes it to the House Against Mizzou

Pat Garwo had a special year for Boston College, running for over 1000 yards and becoming the go to guy on the ground. He had some big moments, and solid runs, but none were bigger than this run for a touchdown against Missouri.

6. Jurkovec Returns, Throws Interception and Recovers Fumble

It was one of Boston College's biggest off field moments of the year, Phil Jurkovec who many had doubted would return that season, comes back against Virginia Tech. On this play the first drive of the game, he throws a bad interception, but Jaelen Gill stays with the play and forces fumble, and then Jurkovec who followed the play recovers the fumble.

7. Marcus Valdez Blows Up Syracuse at Goal Line, and Fumble Recovery by Vinny DePalma

There were a series of games in the middle of the season that were frankly forgettable. But this play was absolutely enormous for the Eagles to start the game off against Syracuse. Marcus Valdez flies through the line, blows up the play and Vinny DePalma recovers the fumble.

8. Trae Barry Leaps For a Touchdown

There was a lot of buzz around transfer tight end Trae Barry heading into the 2021 season, and he introduced himself to Boston College fans in a big way. On his way to the end zone Barry had one defender to beat, instead of trying to juke him he went over him for the touchdown.

9. Neto Okpala Blocks Clemson Punt

This was such a big moment in the game. The score was tied, and Boston College gets the ball in prime field position to take a lead. Okpala, a true freshman flew off the line to make the block.

10. Jurkovec to Flowers, Man That Feels Good to See Again

After weeks of watching Dennis Grosel struggle to get the ball deep, we finally got to see QB1 Phil Jurkovec return and do what he does best, get the ball to Zay Flowers.

Special Addition:

Zay Flowers Jukes Into End Zone, Phil Destroys Wake Defender

Yes, this play didn't end up counting. But this play showcases two incredible efforts by Boston College. Right from the beginning you see Phil Jurkovec absolutely blow up a Wake defender. From there it is the Zay Flowers show, showcasing his speed and agility, and making moves that are almost impossible to defend. Also credit to Joey Luchetti who was blocking seemingly forty yards down the field. Bad penalty though on Jurkovec, as the Wake defender was looking right at him when he was hit.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC