Five Transfer Portal Options That Make Sense for Boston College

As we have mentioned before on the site, the transfer portal has been very active this year with players entering at a record rate. With the NCAA basically giving a free pass, and allowing these transfers immediate eligibility, more and more are throwing their name out to other programs. Boston College already has a handful of players in the portal themselves, but could also look to add starters or depth to their roster.

Here is a look at 10 options Boston College could take a look at, and make sense based on position. It's important to note here, that this list does not constitute interest on BC or the player's part.

DL Khris Banks - Temple

The 6-4 305 pound sophomore out of Patterson, New Jersey played in seven games for the Owls in 2020 totaling 18 tackles and a sack. He played in all 13 games in 2019, and had 15 tackles, 2.5 were for a loss. Formerly a Boston College commit, Banks could be a solid depth piece on a defensive line that needs to continue to grow.

RB Iverson Clement - Florida

Another New Jersey running back, Clement fits the need of the speed back that could be used all over the field in Frank Cignetti's offense. Has rushed for less than a 100 yards the past two years, but a fresh opportunity in a new system might unleash the talent that made him a high four star recruit out of high school. Could be the perfect fit if Travis Levy does not return in 2021.

TE Josh Pederson - ULM

Hunter Long is heading to the NFL and Boston College might want to look at depth at the tight end position. None fit better than Pederson, another New Jersey native, who has shown good hands at ULM. This season he led his squad with 32 catches, and would slot in immediately at tight end if he chose the Eagles.

DE Arnold Ebiketie - Temple

Ebiketie, a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining is originally from Silver Spring, Maryland. This season he led the Owls in TFL, sacks (4 in seven games), and forced fumbles (3). For Boston College, a team looking to increase explosiveness on defense, he could easily be a name to watch for.

DL Antonio Shelton - Penn State

A quick athletic defensive tackle, Shelton did see playing time for the Nittany Lions in 2020 tallying 15 tackles on the season. An explosive pass rusher, he had 3.5 sacks in the nine games played this season. Could fill in if Chibueze Onwuka or Luc Bequette do not return in '21.

**Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!**

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI