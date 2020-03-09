Jeff Jagodzinski Promoted To Offensive Coordinator in XFL

Former Boston College head coach Jeff Jagodzinski was promoted to offensive coordinator of the the Dallas Renegades the team announced. Hal Mumme, who was the Renegades OC will be replaced after suffering a sideline injury on March 1st. Jagodzinski was the team's offensive line coordinator for the past two months.

Per the team's press release:

Jagodzinski has a wealth of experience in his coaching career on the offensive side of the ball, including stints as offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers (2006), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009) and Georgia State University (2013-15). The Packers were among the top 10 in the NFL for total offense, while his teams at GSU were in the top 25 nationally in passing offense his last two campaigns at the school. In addition, he was head coach at Boston College in 2007-08, where he led the Eagles to a 20-8 (.714) record. During an earlier tenure in Chestnut Hill as offensive coordinator (1997-98), the BC offense had more than 400 yards per game.

During his time at Boston College, Jagodzinski was the head coach during the magical 2007 season that was highlighted by a trip to the ACC Championship game. He was fired by former AD Gene DeFilippo after he interviewed for the New York Jets head coaching position, which he didn't end up getting.

Jagodzinski will now be the offensive coordinator for one of the most prolific offensive minds in college football recent history, Bob Stoops. This will be a great opportunity for a coach that hasn't been able to been able to find sustained success since his time at Boston College. Currently the Renegades are a middle of the pack offense, ranking fourth in total offense. He will get to coach former NFL starter quarterback Landry Jones, and running back Cameron Artis-Payne.