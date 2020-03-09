BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Jeff Jagodzinski Promoted To Offensive Coordinator in XFL

A.J. Black

Former Boston College head coach Jeff Jagodzinski was promoted to offensive coordinator of the the Dallas Renegades the team announced. Hal Mumme, who was the Renegades OC will be replaced after suffering a sideline injury on March 1st. Jagodzinski was the team's offensive line coordinator for the past two months. 

Per the team's press release:

Jagodzinski has a wealth of experience in his coaching career on the offensive side of the ball, including stints as offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers (2006), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009) and Georgia State University (2013-15). The Packers were among the top 10 in the NFL for total offense, while his teams at GSU were in the top 25 nationally in passing offense his last two campaigns at the school. In addition, he was head coach at Boston College in 2007-08, where he led the Eagles to a 20-8 (.714) record. During an earlier tenure in Chestnut Hill as offensive coordinator (1997-98), the BC offense had more than 400 yards per game.

During his time at Boston College, Jagodzinski was the head coach during the magical 2007 season that was highlighted by a trip to the ACC Championship game. He was fired by former AD Gene DeFilippo after he interviewed for the New York Jets head coaching position, which he didn't end up getting. 

Jagodzinski will now be the offensive coordinator for one of the most prolific offensive minds in college football recent history, Bob Stoops. This will be a great opportunity for a coach that hasn't been able to been able to find sustained success since his time at Boston College. Currently the Renegades are a middle of the pack offense, ranking fourth in total offense. He will get to coach former NFL starter quarterback Landry Jones, and running back Cameron Artis-Payne. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

#23 Clemson Sweeps Weekend Series With Boston College

Eagles were in two of the games but they couldn't put the Tigers away

A.J. Black

Boston College To Face Notre Dame In ACC Tournament On Wednesday

After losing their sixth out of seven, BC will face off with Notre Dame a team they split season series with

A.J. Black

NC State Survives Late Surge, Ends BC's ACC Tournament Run With 82-75 Win

Fantastic regular season comes to a close as Eagles lose to Wolfpack. Now BC must wait on committee.

A.J. Black

Boston College Wraps Up Regular Season with 3-3 Tie against New Hampshire

The Wildcats outshot the Eagles 50-27 in the regular season finale.

jbiagioni16

Boston College vs. NC State (ACC Tournament): Preview and Prediction

Big game today for the Eagles, can they make the ACC Finals with a monumental upset?

A.J. Black

Boston College Eagles Scores Fourteen Unanswered in 4th To Down Duke 84-77.

Boston College will be heading to the semifinals after defeating the Blue Devils

A.J. Black

For Michael Karow, Some Things are More Important than Scoring a Goal

The junior defenseman isn’t down about his scoring drought.

jbiagioni16

Boston College Recruiting: Get To Know '21 Defensive End Derek Wilkins

A highly sought after defensive end that could be a game changer for the new Eagles defense.

A.J. Black

Boston College Survives Clemson Runs, Downs Tigers 85-73

BC wins their first ACC tournament game since 2016, will face off with Duke tomorrow

A.J. Black

BC vs. Clemson (ACC Tournament): Preview and Prediction

Eagles take on the Tigers in the second round of the ACC tournament

A.J. Black