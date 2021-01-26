BC's 2021 Football Schedule Will Not Take Into Account 2020 Games

It looks like it will be a six home game season with a game at Gillette in addition..

The ACC is set to release their 2021 conference schedule on Thursday. According to Ken Sugiura of the AJC, last season's game will not impact this year's schedule. Per his article:

It was a one-off season and schedule, and in making the 2021 schedule that will be released Thursday, it was treated in that manner, according to a person familiar with the process. Hence, the opponents and locations of games have been arranged for the 2021 season in accordance with the longstanding model and without regard for which teams played where in 2020.

For Boston College that means they will indeed have to head to Death Valley for a third straight year to face Clemson. Their cross divisional game will be against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, even though they played in 2020.

The Eagles will most likely have a six game home schedule that includes games against Florida State, NC State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. They also have out of conference home games against Missouri and most likely the final out of conference game that has yet to be scheduled.

On the road Boston College will face off against UMass at Gillette Stadium to kick off the season, and also will head to Lincoln Financial Stadium to play Temple. In their conference schedule they will play the aforementioned Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Clemson Tigers, Louisville and also head to the Carrier Dome for their third straight road game against Syracuse.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for more news about the upcoming schedule.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com