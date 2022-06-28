Boston College Conference Opponents Set For 2023-26

On Tuesday, the ACC announced that starting in 2023 the conference would be getting rid of divisions. As part of the 3-3-5 schedule, the schools would have three consistent opponents or protected rivals. For Boston College those three schools were Miami, Syracuse and Pittsburgh.

In addition, the schools were notified who their opponents for the next four seasons will be. The dates will come out later, but we now know who Boston College will host at home, and on the road.

BC FUTURE ACC OPPONENTS

2023: Home – Florida State, Miami, Virginia, Virginia Tech; Away – Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, Syracuse

2024: Home – Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse, Wake Forest; Away – Duke, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina

2025: Home – Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, NC State; Away – Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech

2026: Home – Duke, North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse; Away – Clemson, Miami, NC State, Wake Forest

Quick Reactions:

* 2023 actually should be the perfect schedule to start the post Phil Jurkovec/Zay Flowers era. The Eagles have zero Power Five out of conference games, and have UConn/Holy Cross/NIU and Army which on paper should be four wins (as long as the triple option doesn't shred the Eagles). Landing GT, and two teams without their starting QB's in '22 will be ideal. UVA who will be without Brennan Armstrong, and Louisville will have lost Malik Cunningham. While the worry of a drop off is legitimate, if Jeff Hafley has built the depth of this team the right way, BC could still be a strong team in '23.

* '24 looks brutal. No way to get around this. The Eagles have Clemson, FSU, Pitt, Wake Forest, and UNC to go along with Miami. If you add in two out of conference games against Michigan State and at Missouri, this year could be very tough.

* Obviously a lot can change in three years, but '25 & '26 on paper look very balanced with a good amount of challenge and potential wins.