Top 5 Programs Boston College Football Needs To Schedule

In college football, good out of conference scheduling is it drives excitement both within and around programs. Part of the fun of out of conference scheduling is getting in new programs that will drum up fan, recruit and player excitement. Let's look at some potential exciting matchups that Boston College could try and get on their schedule moving forward.

Teams already on BC's future schedule: Kansas (2020), Purdue (2020), Missouri (2021/2024), Rutgers (2022), UConn (2022/2023), Notre Dame (2022/2025), Army (2023/2028), Michigan State (2024/2025), Cincinnati (2026/2027), Ohio State (2026/2027), Stanford (2028/2029)

5. Colorado State Rams: This wouldn't be a Power 5 game, but you can't tell me that Boston College fans wouldn't like to see their team battle former head coach Steve Addazio. Get this on campus, and fans would certainly pack Alumni Stadium to see a potential Hafley vs. Addazio matchup. Teams are never going to fill up their schedule with all P5 opponents, so adding a game between these now connected programs would make a lot of sense (though I'm sure a certain coach in Fort Collins might disagree). The two teams have played before, in 2014, in an infamous game that the Eagles blew late, losing 24-21.

4. Wisconsin Badgers: The Badgers have always had a team profile that mirrored the Eagles. While Wisconsin has been more successful, they are big physical team on both sides of the ball, something BC usually tries to emulate. Getting these two programs together on the field could be a big physical game that could be enjoyable to watch. This would be a fresh new matchup as well as the two programs have never played each other.

3. UCLA Bruins: Another unique program that Boston College hasn't faced, UCLA has a few reasons that makes this an attractive matchup. First off, scheduling a home and home with the Bruins would be a great sell for all Eagles fans. Of course BC fans would want to see them at home, but many may want to make the trip out west to see the two play in a very attractive away environment. On top of that it would give west coast Eagles alumni a chance to see the team live, which as we saw with the USC game was very popular. If the Eagles want to continue recruiting in California as well this would give the program face time with these recruits.

2. Georgia Bulldogs: The Eagles and Bulldogs have a history in bowl games, with Boston College winning both matchups, in the 2001 Music City Bowl and 1986 in the Hall of Fame Bowl. Georgia has been a machine as of late, and would be a huge favorite over the Eagles, but if the new staff can push the Eagles back to a 9-10 win team, anything could happen. BC fans have been hoping for a marquee matchup, and the Georgia Bulldogs would be that team. On top of that, a game at Sanford Stadium would be an attractive RV trip for many Boston College fans and alumni.

1. Michigan Wolverines: Jim Harbaugh's team has become a thorn in BC's side over the past six years. First they stole the Eagles defensive coordinator Don Brown. This happened just months after he put together one of the best defenses in the country in 2015. Then the Wolverines and Brown have targeted their recruiting efforts on New England and have stole some of the prized recruits from the area. BC played Michigan four times in the 90's and lost every matchup. Two strong academic programs, from the North, this would be a slam dunk.

Just missed the list: Penn State, Navy/Air Force, Brigham Young

