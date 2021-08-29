Boston College Football 2021: Game by Game Predictions

On Saturday, we provided our season predictions, and all three writers were in agreement that the Boston College Eagles were going to finish 2021 with a record of 9-3. Here is my prediction for what will happen game by game.

Colgate: Boston College has too much firepower on offense, jumps out to a huge lead and takes control of the game. While many may be hoping for gawdy stats from the starters, expect a healthy dose of the backups, who will get valuable snaps hopefully for most of the game. Boston College wins (1-0).

@UMass: This game will be like the Super Bowl for UMass and their fans....but that won't matter. Boston College is too talented, especially on offense, and will again jump out to a big early lead. The Minutemen might get an early touchdown to keep the fans engaged, but expect them to feed down the stretch. Boston College wins (2-0)

@Temple: The Eagles finish off their third game with a decisive win in Philadelphia. The first two games shouldn't be much of a challenge for the Eagles, and I don't expect this to be much of one either. When looking at an opponent ask yourself "Can they stop this offense?" The first three games, is a resounding no. Boston College wins (3-0)

Missouri: This will easily be Boston College's first test. Eli Drinkwitz is a good coach, and this is a battle tested SEC squad. The Tigers improved drastically in the offseason adding to both sides of the ball. Expect this to be a close on, but with the Eagles taking it near the end. Boston College wins (4-0)

@Clemson The biggest game of the year for Boston College...and I don't see them winning it. DJ Uiagalelei got caught early last year after Trevor Lawrence missed the game due to COVID-19, but don't expect this to happen again. The Tigers have the defense to shut down BC, and the offense to put up serious points. BC isn't winning this game. Boston College loses (4-1).

NC State: Arguably the best defense in the conference, the Wolfpack have solid talent on both sides of the ball. If Devin Leary can get going in this game, he's going to be hard to stop. That being said, it's a home game for Boston College, and while this is probably the most 50/50 game on the schedule, I'll give a slight edge to the Eagles. Boston College wins (5-1)

@Louisville: This game has "trap game" written all over. It's on the road, it's during home coming, and it's against a team that has speed. Malik Cunningham was hit hard with the turnover bug last year, but if he can get that under control and utilize his targets effectively, the Cardinals could win. Add in that they have defensive backs that could shut down Zay Flowers. Boston College loses (5-2).

@Syracuse: The Orange are a program on the brink of falling apart, and Dino Babers offense has not been the same since Eric Dungey graduated. This year doesn't look to be any different. They may have some talent on defense, especially the secondary, but BC should be able to take care of business efficiently on the road. Boston College wins (6-2).

Virginia Tech: In their second straight game against a "team that I expect to make a coaching change after the season", Boston College welcomes the Hokies to Chestnut Hill. Justin Fuente could be in big trouble at this point. He has games against UNC, WVU, Notre Dame, and Pitt that could be losses by this point, and don't count out Georgia Tech either. If things are shaky, BC, who will be playing in their Red Bandana Game, will get their revenge for 2020. Boston College wins (7-2)

@Georgia Tech: This could be a sneaky trap game for Boston College, so don't count out a loss here. If Jeff Sims and Jahymr Gibbs get that offense going, look out. But the Yellow Jackets defense was the worst in the ACC last year giving up 37 points per game. This may turn into a shoot out, but I think BC has enough to stop the Yellow Jackets. Boston College wins (8-2)

Florida State: My surprise team of the year. Mike Norvell went through his trials and tribulations in 2020, but I think he now has the locker room and his guys there. McKenzie Milton should be ready to go at that point, and can be a dynamic passer if healthy. Don't like this matchup for Boston College, and this will be their final loss of the season. Boston College loses (8-3)

Wake Forest: Another solid team that has talent up and down their roster. As close to a 50/50 game as you'll get. The Demon Deacons have an incredibly talented wide receiver Jacquarii Roberson, who may be the best in the ACC. However home game for Boston College, late in November, that will give the slight edge to the Eagles. Boston College wins 9-3.

