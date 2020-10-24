BC Grinds Up Georgia Tech in Decisive 48-27 Win

Boston College answered one of their biggest questions tonight as the rushing attack delivered a decisive 48-27 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Eagles (4-2) for the first time all season were able to move the ball on the ground, rushing the ball for 264 yards, while also scoring three rushing touchdowns. Running back David Bailey led the way, gaining 83 yards on the ground, along with two touchdown runs. The offensive line also played the game of the year, opening huge holes and dominated the Yellow Jackets in the trenches.

This was a game dominated by the Eagles, who jumped out to a 17-0 lead on a pair of touchdown catches by wide receiver CJ Lewis. The junior wide receiver again showed that he can be a valuable weapon for this offense. The Eagles added to their lead on a strip by Luc Bequette that was recovered by Mike Palmer who ran it in from 33 yards out.

Georgia Tech was able to move the ball, and Ahmarean Brown scored on a well thrown 22 yard pass from Jeff Sims (12-18, 171 yards, 2 TD 1 INT). However, every time Georgia Tech put a step forward, Boston College was there to answer. After an onside kick attempt failed, Zay Flowers ran it in from 22 yards out.

The Eagles continued to dominate in the second half, when Bailey rushed it in twice. Sims was removed from the game and replaced by James Graham. Georgia Tech was able to score on another Brown rush, but could not get the game any closer than 21 points.

This was not a perfect game for the Eagles, as they were sloppy with penalties, committing 10 for 102 yards, that also took multiple turnovers off the board. However, BC looked strong in most other facets of their game. This was one of their strongest performances of the year, but they will need to kick it up a notch next weekend as they take on the undefeated #1 Clemson Tigers.

Full coverage on tonight's win will continue on BC Bulletin.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.