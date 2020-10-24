SI.com
BC Grinds Up Georgia Tech in Decisive 48-27 Win

A.J. Black

Boston College answered one of their biggest questions tonight as the rushing attack delivered a decisive 48-27 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Eagles (4-2) for the first time all season were able to move the ball on the ground, rushing the ball for 264 yards, while also scoring three rushing touchdowns. Running back David Bailey led the way, gaining 83 yards on the ground, along with two touchdown runs. The offensive line also played the game of the year, opening huge holes and dominated the Yellow Jackets in the trenches. 

This was a game dominated by the Eagles, who jumped out to a 17-0 lead on a pair of touchdown catches by wide receiver CJ Lewis. The junior wide receiver again showed that he can be a valuable weapon for this offense. The Eagles added to their lead on a strip by Luc Bequette that was recovered by Mike Palmer who ran it in from 33 yards out. 

Georgia Tech was able to move the ball, and Ahmarean Brown scored on a well thrown 22 yard pass from Jeff Sims (12-18, 171 yards, 2 TD 1 INT). However, every time Georgia Tech put a step forward, Boston College was there to answer. After an onside kick attempt failed, Zay Flowers ran it in from 22 yards out. 

The Eagles continued to dominate in the second half, when Bailey rushed it in twice. Sims was removed from the game and replaced by James Graham. Georgia Tech was able to score on another Brown rush, but could not get the game any closer than 21 points. 

This was not a perfect game for the Eagles, as they were sloppy with penalties, committing 10 for 102 yards, that also took multiple turnovers off the board. However, BC looked strong in most other facets of their game. This was one of their strongest performances of the year, but they will need to kick it up a notch next weekend as they take on the undefeated #1 Clemson Tigers. 

Full coverage on tonight's win will continue on BC Bulletin. 

NewtonBus
NewtonBus

Not often we out-talent another ACC team but it happened today. Would love to see a stat of GT’s success rate against us on 4th and more than 7. I’m sure it’s like 80%+.

AGPennyPacker
AGPennyPacker

The OL had their best game since Hafley took over.

Also, I think the targeting call was excessive and IMO this rule should be revisited

FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Hopefully penalties can be cleaned up in the offseason, not sure why it’s been such an issue. I get the pass interference ones, but man Sebastian shouldn’t be body slamming guys. Either way, great win! Showing we don’t HAVE to throw even if the GT defense isn’t great, giving teams more stuff on film. Showing the variety of playmakers we have. Showing we can bounce back from a loss. Showing we can adjust our offense based on the opponent. This is what I expected from this team.

