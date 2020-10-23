Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Final Thoughts and Predictions

On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles (3-2) host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3) at 4pm in Alumni Stadium. This is a huge game for both programs, as they look to put last week's loss to Clemson and Virginia Tech in the rear view. This is the 10th meeting between the two schools, with GT holding a 7-2 record over the Eagles, most recently defeating them in 2016 in Dublin. Boston College has never beat the Yellow Jackets at home, and haven't won a game in this series since 2007.

Matchups

When Boston College Passes the Ball: Advantage BC. Not sure what to expect here, the Georgia Tech passing defense has allowed 200 yards or less three times this year. But they are inconsistent having also allowed 400 or more yards twice. It is all based on their matchups. Teams that can throw the ball did against GT, those that were struggling, did not. At this point we know what BC can do through the air, it's going to be tough sledding for the Yellow Jackets.

When Boston College Runs The Ball: Advantage GT. If you want to take the statistics out of the equation an go on your gut, Boston College should be able to run the ball against the Yellow Jackets. But at this point, I need to see it to believe it. BC has either made too many mistakes running the ball, or quickly abandoned it in all five games. Until they turn it around on the field, the defense will get the nod.

When Georgia Tech Passes the Ball: Advantage BC. Jeff Sims has done a nice job as a true freshman, but there is one statistic that sticks out in this game. He has thrown nine interceptions already. Boston College's secondary lives and breaths on turnovers, and after a game where they had zero, you have to imagine this group is going to be gunning for them against GT.

When Georgia Tech Runs The Ball: Advantage GT. If you are a Boston College fan, this is the matchup you need to circle. Boston College has played two out of three games now that they have struggled against the run. This is GT's strength. Jeff Hafley talked about how hard they have worked on their issues with tackling this week. But will that be enough to stop Sims and Jahmyr Gibbs?

Beer of the Game: Shipyard Pumpkinhead

I know I have been brutal to this beer before calling it "Coors Light with a packet of pumpkin spice dumped into it". But with the pandemic, and not being able to go to a sports bar to watch a game, do you know what I miss? Having one of these, with some hot wings. Ice cold out of the tap, they aren't half bad.

Song of the Game

For many who have followed my predictions post, you know I usually pick a rap song. This season I'm changing it up, and showing off my versatility. For a season that is unusual, and frankly, weird, we are going to go with funk and soul all season long.

Rick James - Give it to me Baby

Fan Excitement: 7/10

If you were to ask the typical BC fan, I think the emotion "nervous" would describe how they feel about this upcoming matchup. After a bad loss, the narrative always goes to "will this happen again." But still, there is a lot of faith in Jeff Hafley and this team, and the belief that he will fix the mistakes of last weekend.

Follow us on Social Media

If you haven't followed us on the socials what are you waiting for? Like us on Facebook, and you can also follow BC Bulletin on Twitter, follow AJ Black on Twitter as well. And we now have an Instagram account, so check that out as well.

We will have a live game thread for Saturday's game and instant reactions as soon as it's over.

Podcast: As noted before, the BC Bulletin podcast is going to be joining the Locked On network starting November 1st. Please make sure to subscribe to our feed "Locked on Boston College" on any podcast directory, so that you are ready when it drops. Also please follow the podcast Twitter page @LockedonBC for updates

AJ's Prediction: Given what we saw last week Georgia Tech's offense worries me. Jeff Sims and Jahmyr Gibbs are quick....but it's important to note that they are not Hendon Hooker and Khalil Herbert. Jeff Hafley has stressed that he has worked on technique with his team all week, and got back to basics. The big advantage BC will have is their offense and turnovers caused, which I think will be a huge factor in this game. I'm going to go BC relatively easily. Boston College 35 Georgia Tech 20