Boston College Head Coach Bill O’Brien Says QB Thomas Castellanos Has ‘Done a 180’ During Offseason
Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien made his debut on the BC Football show with Jon Meterparel and Pete Cronan on Thursday evening.
During the first show of the season, O’Brien spoke on junior quarterback Thomas Castellanos and how he has improved during the offseason.
“I think he’s had a really good offseason,” said O’Brien. “He’s put a lot of work into it. He’s done a 180 to be honest with you, from the time we walked in the door here to where he is now. Now of course, he’s got to keep it going and it’s got to show up on the field. We understand that and he understands that but for the work that he’s put in and where he’s come from to where he is right now, I’m very proud of that guy.”
The Eagles first-year head coach shared the routine that Castellanos had during training camp to help his game and his team.
“He’s worked extremely hard,” said O’Brien. “This guy shows up at 6 a.m. and goes over to The Fish and goes through the script with Dibs, every day of training camp. Every single day he’s over there. That’s preparation, that’s really making a big commitment to your position and to your team and I think he’s done a really good job of that.”
However, it hasn’t just been on the field where O’Brien has seen improvement. He has also seen him become “a more consistent student” and has helped in the community.
“In the end, he’s gonna be judged as a quarterback based on does the team move the ball and does the ball end up in the end zone and do we win the game. He understands that but the process that he’s committed to to get to that point to where we are right now, like I said I’m proud of him.”