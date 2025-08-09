Boston College Head Coach Bill O'Brien Talks Quarterback Battle After First Scrimmage
With exactly three weeks to go until Boston College opens its season against Fordham, who will be playing at quarterback is still up in the air.
Both Grayson James and Dylan Lonergan competed in the team’s first scrimmage of training camp on Saturday morning and had over 100 reps combined.
After camp, Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien gave the latest on the quarterback battle and the progress both have made so far.
“It’s not like the decision,” said O’Brien. “They’re both good. They’re both gonna play. Now, we won’t alternate them. One guy will start, but there may be other things that whoever the backup is can do. Both guys have done really well. Both guys made some plays today. Both guys had some plays that they would like to have back, but eventually we’ll name it.
“They get a ton of reps so it’s not like they don’t get any reps if they’re the backup,” said O’Brien. “We alternate and they get a bunch of reps. We probably ran 120 plays today and they each probably got 50-60 reps. They’re both doing a great job, they’re great guys, and eventually we’ll name a starter but it’s not really like the decision. I don’t think ESPN’s gonna break in for the decision, but both guys have done a great job and we’ll keep trucking along here.”
The second-year Eagles coach emphasized how important the scrimmage was since he was able to stand behind James and Lonergan and really analyze their game.
“Yeah, today was good for me because I could stand behind them and see some things,” said O’Brien. “Like I said, I thought both guys did some good things. I was right there by myself, right behind the offense, and I thought there were some really good plays that they both made and then some plays we gotta correct. But both guys have done a great job, they really have. Can’t say enough about both of these guys.”
Boston College continues training camp on Sunday morning at Fish Field House.