Boston College Football Fall Training Camp Day 8 Notebook: Team Scrimmage
The Boston College Eagles’ football program participated in its first team scrimmage of fall training camp on Saturday morning at Alumni Stadium.
The first- and second-team offense ran nearly 120 plays, according to BC head coach Bill O’Brien, and flipped between quarterbacks Grayson James and Dylan Lonergan in numerous positions on the field to practice situational football.
From full-field 11-on-11 to redzone 11-on-11 and everything in between, the Eagles got their first glimpse of playing real football in Alumni Stadium in 2025. In just 21 days, the seats that were completely empty throughout the stadium’s concourse on Saturday will be full of students and alumni to cheer on the BC football program in its 2025 season opener against Fordham on Aug. 30.
Despite not having a crowd, sophomore defensive end Favor Bate said he could feel the energy emanating from the stands.
“Man, I was going through warm ups, and mind you, this place is empty,” Bate said. “I'm looking up and down. Imagine, man, imagine hundreds, thousands of fans in here, and it really got my blood going.”
Below are the sights, sounds, and observations from Day 8 of fall training camp.
Boston College Training Camp Day 8 Notebook
7v7:
- QB Grayson James connected with WR Reed Harris on a deep out with CB Max Tucker in coverage.
- WR Luke McLaughlin hauled in a toe-tap reception on a crosser from QB Dylan Lonergan with two defenders in coverage.
- Freshman DB Omarion Davis and graduate-student DB Cameron Martinez each recorded a pass break-up.
- Freshman TE Kaelan Chudzinski caught a pass from James on a comeback with Davis on his hip.
11v11 scrimmage:
- RB Turbo Richard took the opening kickoff 30 yards down the left sideline.
- Lonergan began the initial period at QB with the first-team offensive line along with WRs Lewis Bond, Harris and Skeete.
- Harris caught a long reception from Lonergan on a dig.
- Richard and Jordan McDonald split carries on the opening drive of the scrimmage.
- With pressure forcing the pocket to collapse, Lonergan threw an interception to LB Vaughn Pemberton, intended for Bond—who wasn’t ready to make the catch.
- DB Carter Davis nearly intercepted James on a throw intended for McLaughlin. Davis had the ball right in his hands and dropped it.
- Freshman LB Zacari Thomas recorded a QB pressure and a fourth-down tackle on a James completion to TE Kaelan Chudzinski.
- Freshman running back Bo MacCormack III carried the third-string offense down the field with a couple of 20+ yard runs and classmate Mekhi Dodd caught an over-the-shoulder TD grab from QB Enzo Arjona.
11v11 continued:
- Skeete caught a dime from James for 25 yards on a deep crosser before Davis tackled Skeete.
- James overthrew a deep ball to Harris, who beat triple coverage down the right sideline.
- Lonergan carried the ball for 8 yards and made a nifty juke on DT Ty Clemons in the process, leaving him in the dust.
- Harris failed to hold onto a deep ball from Lonergan which landed in his hands while turning to meet the ball against DB Syair Torrence in coverage.
- Lonergan dished out a 20-yard pass to freshman WR Dawson Pough on a deep out from the seam through a tight window.
- Freshman DB Charlie Comella nearly intercepted Lonergan on a pass intended for TE Brady Clough, but recorded a PBU instead.
- Favor Bate picked up two QB pressures and what would have been a sack during the initial two scrimmage periods.
11v11 redzone:
- James was dialed with the first-team line in the initial redzone period, dicing up the secondary with a trio of passing touchdowns (TE Ty Lockwood twice, Richard).
- Richard ran for a long touchdown run of about 15 yards.
- Lonergan backpedalled out of the pocket to his left and fired a bullet to WR Ismael Zamor for a touchdown through a minor glimpse of open space.
- Lonergan found Chudzinski for a wide-open touchdown reception on a short out route.
- Richard scored two subsequent touchdown runs from short yardages, and Lonergan located TE Jeremiah Franklin for a touchdown pass as well.
- MacCormack scored a touchdown on the ground and hauled in a touchdown reception from James.
11v11 coming out of endzone:
- S KP Price laid a massive hit on McDonald, which nearly resulted in a safety, including a PBU against Lockwood from Lonergan’s arm.
- Lonergan completed a 15-yard out route to McLaughlin.
- James tripped while scurrying from the pocket and managed to safely toss the ball past the line of scrimmage to freshman WR Semaj Fleming.
Two-minute drill/tempo:
Both Lonergan and James received two chances to go down from one end of the field to the other to set up a “game-winning field goal.” Both were successful on one of those drives, and were forced to punt on the unsuccessful attempt.
Price nearly intercepted Lonergan on his second two-minute drill attempt, and so did freshman DB Ashton Cunningham on James’ second attempt as well, which resulted in a successful 45-yard field goal by Luca Lombardo. Liam Connor shanked his field-goal attempt on Lonergan’s first drive of the period, resulting in an unsuccessful try.
Boston College Training Camp Quotes:
Offensive lineman Kevin Cline on the team’s camaraderie: “Man, the team just shows so much love, togetherness. We’re really just like one big family. This is the closest I’ve seen any team. … we’re all counting down the days [until Fordham]. Ultimately, when we get there, we’ll be ready.”
Defensive end Favor Bate on Bill O’Brien: “I'm not gonna lie. We have this thing where I feel like the players inherit the personality of the coaches. And … when I got here, my first team meeting, I'm sitting down, I’m nervous, my palm sweating. … He walks in the room, commands the presence.”
Bate on defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire, who suffered an injury in practice Friday: “You know when people say if you go in a back alley who would you want to be with? It’s Owen Stoudmire. That’s who I want beside me. Because if I go in the alley with him, I’m walking out Scot-free. Seeing him walk around, it’s amazing.”
O’Brien on naming the starting QB: “I don't know, like, it's not like ‘The Decision.’ They’re both good. They're both going to play. Now, we won't alternate them, one guy will start, but there may be other things that, you know, whoever the backup is can do.”