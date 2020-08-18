SI.com
Watch: QB Phil Jurkovec and DB Brandon Sebastian Speak With Media After Practice

A.J. Black

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec and defensive back Brandon Sebastian spoke with the media after Tuesday's practice. You can check out the videos below to see what they had to say. 

Sebastian is a veteran junior cornerback for the Eagles who started all thirteen games for BC in 2019. He had an incredible interception against Virginia Tech in the season opener, and is looking to bring the defense back after a disappointing 2019 campaign. 

Phil Jurkovec is a transfer quarterback from Notre Dame who came to the Eagles at the end of the 2019 season. A redshirt sophomore, he is expected to be the starting quarterback coming out of summer camp. Last season with the Fighting Irish he threw for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns. 

In the interviews below, Sebastian talks about playing with a chip on his shoulder, living with his brother and more. While Jurkovec talks about working with Frank Cignetti, keeping fresh at practice and his style of quarterbacking. 

Phil Jurkovec

Brandon Sebastian

(Photo and Video courtesy of BCEagles.com)

