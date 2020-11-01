SI.com
BCBulletin
BC Loses to Clemson 34-28: Players and Jeff Hafley Speak

A.J. Black

Boston College held a lead yesterday against Clemson, but a furious comeback from the Tigers squashed the upset bid 34-28. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had a huge game throwing for 342 yards and accounted for three touchdowns. Boston College had one defensive touchdown, while quarterback Phil Jurkovec threw for a pair of touchdowns in the losing effort. 

After the game Jeff Hafley and a trio of players spoke with the media. Here is what they had to say:

Jeff Hafley

Talked about the fake field goal attempt, his pride in his team, what losing Trevor Lawrence meant to Clemson. He also spoke about the play of Grant Carlson, and DJ Uiagalelei.

On his team:

"Anybody who watched this team play today, anybody who watched the confidence of this team, anyone who watched and could see how much these kids love each other, and everything they’re giving, then they should see what’s coming, because we are."

Defensive back Brandon Sebastian

The junior defensive back who made what looked like the play of the game on a scoop and score touchdown talked about the play and what that felt like. What it was like defending against Uiagalelei and more. 

Phil Jurkovec

The BC quarterback had one of the best quotes of the day. When asked if this showed that BC could play with any team in the country he said, "Yeah, it does. It shows us that, but we already knew that. We won’t take any moral victories. We were up big in the first half, and we let them come back. Close isn’t good enough."

CJ Lewis

After scoring an incredible circus catch, Lewis talked about his play, falling short to the Tigers and more. 

