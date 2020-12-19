With Drew Kendall On Board, Jeff Hafley's Great Class Only Gets Better

The addition of the four star guard is the cherry on top of class that has BC rising up every metric in recruiting.

On Friday evening, the long wait was finally over as four star Noble and Greenough (MA) offensive guard Drew Kendall committed to the Eagles. The Top 100 recruit, who was down to Boston College and Stanford, picked the Eagles almost at the 12th hour as early enrollees had to decide by Friday at midnight. It was a huge moment for the Eagles and for the direction of this program under Jeff Hafley.

This class is impressive , and catches a lot of attention for a myriad of reasons. The Eagles have some real solid top end talent with massive offer sheets, players like linebacker Bryce Steele, cornerback CJ Burton and Kendall. But also has a long list of strong players who all attracted attention from a variety of P5 programs. Players who would have topped classes in year's past, recruits like Jalen Cheek, Otto Hess and Cole Batson.

On top of just the sheer talent of some of these players, Jeff Hafley beat school's Boston College never beats in recruiting battles. For Kendall he was able to out pitch Stanford and Michigan. CJ Burton? Florida, Alabama and Ohio State. Bryce Steele? A whole slew of SEC schools. Hafley knows what he has at Boston College and already appears to be a master at selling and explaining what that is to future Eagles.

With this newest addition of Kendall, Boston College's recruiting ranking jumped on 247sports.com to 32nd in the country and seventh in the ACC. This is an incredible jump in one year, especially for a school like Boston College, but even more so that Jeff Hafley did this without ever meeting most of these recruits in person. COVID-19 put him in a tough spot, especially as a new coach, but he thrived. BC has a class that puts them right in the thick of things in the ACC.

On yesterday's livestream on Facebook, a parent of one of the current commits said "I can only speak to what I experienced and witnessed in terms of recruiting this year. But will tell you that Coach Hafley and Coach Applebaum both projected seriousness and confidence in the program and their recruits and were able to show a picture of the whole and how recruits fit into that plan." She further elaborated that most other coaches don't do that.

We are hearing the term "best recruiting class in Boston College history" already being batted around. But this class isn't even over yet, there is still one more signing period, and you better believe that Jeff Hafley has more tricks up his sleeve. Names to watch keep popping up like defensive tackle George Rooks, and defensive back Avante Dickerson, players who could immediately have BC's class jump even higher. He is going to need to battle some big names to get these recruits, but Hafley has done it before and he can do it again.

Strap in folks this could be a very exciting couple of weeks. Recruiting is fun again at Boston College.

