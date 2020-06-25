With Boston College Football Back, The Safety And Health of Players Remains Top Priority

(photo courtesy of BCEagles.com)

Boston College football players returned to Chestnut Hill on Monday, over three months after the outbreak of COVID-19 shut down the university. With so many questions still remaining about sports and the virus, new head coach Jeff Hafley has begun the process of getting his team ready for the upcoming 2020 season.

The process of bringing his team back was a long one for Hafley, but he kept an open mind throughout the three months away from them. It was a period of learning, asking questions, and reaching out to both people on campus like Boston College president Father Leahy, and other coaches like Ohio State HC Ryan Day (amongst others). Hafley worked to find out what other teams were doing, and what he could to get his players back. He did all of this making sure every decision kept the health and safety of his players and staff as the number one priority. "The safety of our players, health of players, that is the number one thing," Hafley told the media in a Zoom call on Wednesday.

Before the team even stepped foot on campus, Hafley and his staff met with the families on Zoom to answer questions. He had medical professionals on hand to answer questions, and when the time came, every player who was expected to report to campus did. The ACC gave schools flexibility with their return dates, and Hafley explained that BC chose their date with lots of discussions within the school, while making sure that medical and facilities were ready. "We are being proactive instead of reactive," he explained. The team has a manual with protocols ready if there is a positive case on team.

It was a big moment when the players returned, and a great feeling for the new head coach. Hafley was "extremely excited" when the team walked in for their first socially distanced team meeting in the Fish Field House. The staff had been in constant contact with the team via zoom, whether it was position meetings, conditioning with Phil Matusz's staff, or film review. But Hafley was worried that the connection that only comes with face to face interactions would be gone. Surprisingly according to the coach that not only didn't happen, but a new level of connection happened. Hafley said, "I do believe that over this time we have become even closer."

Now the hard work begins. Unlike other seasons where those difficult practices would be on the field, the team has to wait. Boston College football is currently in the midst of a 14 day quarantine, with a COVID19 test date eight days into the quarantine. But the staff has kept them busy with team meetings on Zoom, special guests speakers like linebacker Mark Herzlich, and film review. The hope is that by early July they can take the next step and inch even closer to in person practicing. But Hafley is practical about this. "Truthfully it’s probably going to change. We just have to be able to adapt," he explained to the media.

If everything goes to plan, Hafley also wants to have his team ready for kickoff. While this has been an extraordinarily unique opportunity for a first year head coach, he wants to have his team prepared and ready. “We are not going to use the quarantine as an excuse." Hafley declared. "Let’s not waste this opportunity to get better”

