Kobay White Removes Name From Transfer Portal, Will Return to Boston College

Boston College got some big news Wednesday night. Sources confirm that Kobay White will remove his name from the transfer portal and return to Boston College for his final season.

White, a senior, entered the transfer portal shortly after the end of the season. His return is a huge boost for Jeff Hafley who has already said he wants to attack "the whole field". White, who just finished his junior year with 29 receptions for 460 yards and five touchdowns was easily BC's most reliable receiver this past season.

White came to Boston College in 2016 where he redshirted his first year on campus. His saw playing time in 2017 when he exploded on to the scene in the season opener against Northern Illinois with six receptions for seventy six yards. He started four games that season and appeared in all 13, finishing second on the team with 34 receptions and 423 receiving yards. In 2018 he continued to be a consistent target with 33 receptions and 526 yards and three touchdowns. (Check out Kobay's highlights on Weplayed by clicking here).

With White's return, Boston College will have a solid trio of wide receivers. Zay Flowers and Ethon Williams also should see the field extensively. Transfer wide receiver Tarik Black could still also be an option to transfer, as 247sports has Crystal Ball'd him to the Eagles.

The biggest question now going into the 2020 season is who will be the quarterback. Phil Jurkovec still needs a waiver to play while Anthony Brown is still in the transfer portal. That would mean as constituted Dennis Grosel, Matt Valecce or Sam Johnson would be the starter this season.

