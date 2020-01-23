BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Kobay White Removes Name From Transfer Portal, Will Return to Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College got some big news Wednesday night. Sources confirm that Kobay White will remove his name from the transfer portal and return to Boston College for his final season. 

White, a senior, entered the transfer portal shortly after the end of the season. His return is a huge boost for Jeff Hafley who has already said he wants to attack "the whole field". White, who just finished his junior year with 29 receptions for 460 yards and five touchdowns was easily BC's most reliable receiver this past season.

White came to Boston College in 2016 where he redshirted his first year on campus. His saw playing time in 2017 when he exploded on to the scene in the season opener against Northern Illinois with six receptions for seventy six yards. He started four games that season and appeared in all 13, finishing second on the team with 34 receptions and 423 receiving yards. In 2018 he continued to be a consistent target with 33 receptions and 526 yards and three touchdowns. (Check out Kobay's highlights on Weplayed by clicking here).

With White's return, Boston College will have a solid trio of wide receivers. Zay Flowers and Ethon Williams also should see the field extensively. Transfer wide receiver Tarik Black could still also be an option to transfer, as 247sports has Crystal Ball'd him to the Eagles. 

The biggest question now going into the 2020 season is who will be the quarterback. Phil Jurkovec still needs a waiver to play while Anthony Brown is still in the transfer portal. That would mean as constituted Dennis Grosel, Matt Valecce or Sam Johnson would be the starter this season. 

Follow BC Bulletin on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. And check out site publisher AJ Black on Twitter

Comments (6)
No. 1-2
A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

I really hope they figure out Jurkovec's situation soon, because I would love to see them grab a graduate transfer to fill in for 2020. I don't believe the guys on the roster will do much.

AndrewBombara
AndrewBombara

Kobay White, Zay Flowers, Ethon Williams, CJ Lewis, Jehlani Galloway, Noah Jordan-Williams, Taji Johnson is now the current WR Depth Chart, would also like BC to bring in WR Tarik Black from the University of Michigan

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike's Mailbag: Hafley, Jurkovec, Hoops & More

Mike comes back to answer some fan questions and give some quick thoughts on all things Boston College since Jeff Hafley was hired.

Mike Giblin

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Announces 2020 Football Schedule

The Eagles have their schedule for the upcoming season

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

What Will Boston College's 2020 Schedule Look Like?

The ACC releases their schedule tomorrow, what will BC's schedule look like?

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh: Preview and Predictions

Can the Eagles break their losing streak?

A.J. Black

Offensive Lineman Cam Reddy Transfers To Colorado State

Eagles lose a transfer

A.J. Black

Men's Hockey Defeats Boston University 4-3

The Eagles take this edition of the Battle of Comm Ave

Brett Rider

by

BCEagle1974

Boston College Commit TJ Guy: Hafley's Energy Is Amazing

Hear what the 2021 commit had to say about the new staff, fellow local recruits, and other schools he may visit.

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Preview and Predictions

Can the Eagles get back in the win column against the Demon Deacons?

A.J. Black

Watch: Jeff Hafley's Speech At BC/BU Intermission

#GetIn, Hafley continues his campaign to get fans back to Boston College football

A.J. Black

Boston College Completes Coaching Staff With Hiring of ST Coordinator Matt Thurin

Read all about Boston College's new special teams coordinator

A.J. Black

by

Gasson305