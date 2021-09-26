Boston College Football Lands on ESPN's Power Index

For the first time this season, BC is on the ESPN Power Index

On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles downed the Missouri Tigers 41-34 in front of a sold out crowd. It was a big win for the program, their first win against an SEC team since 2001. ESPN's Power Index, which ranks college football programs, noticed the Eagles, ranking them #21 in the country. Staff writer Andrea Adelson complimented Jeff Hafley's squad

The Eagles are off to their first 4-0 start since 2007 after holding off Missouri 41-34 in overtime in one of the best nonconference wins of the ACC all season. Once again, Pat Garwo III had a huge game, rushing for 175 yards and two touchdowns as BC dominated on the ground for 275 total yards. With starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec out, the BC running backs and offensive line have really carried the team, and QB Dennis Grosel has done what he has needed to do to help keep the season on track. -- Adelson

Boston College won Saturday's game in overtime on a touchdown catch by Zay Flowers from Dennis Grosel, and an interception by Brandon Sebastian sealed the deal. The Eagles will travel to Death Valley on Saturday to face the struggling Clemson Tigers (2-2). Clemson lost to NC State in overtime on Saturday, and dropped out of the ESPN Power Index.

