    • October 30, 2021
    Boston College Leads Syracuse 3-0 In Sloppy First Half

    Emmett Morehead gets major playing time, and helps BC find an early lead.
    Author:

    Boston College currently holds a small lead over Syracuse, on top 3-0 at halftime. Connor Lytton's 38 yard field goal has been the difference maker. Playing without Trae Barry, Brandon Sebastian, Isaiah Graham Mobley the Eagles were able to stick with the Orange through the first two quarters.

    The big story so far for the Eagles has been the quarterback situation. After two drives stalled out under Dennis Grosel, Hafley went to the bullpen and brought in true frehsman Emmett Morehead. Morehead on his first drive hit a 44 yard bomb to Zay Flowers that eventually led to a field goal, the only points in the game. However, Morehead struggled with pressure later in the half, and was replaced again by Grosel before the end of the half. 

    BC's defense was incredible in the first half. Coming in against the ACC's best rushing attack, the Eagles were able to hold Syracuse to just 118 yards. Tucker ripped off a 37 yard run, and Shrader a 21 yard run, but otherwise were contained. Vinny DePalma had a fumble recovery as well in the red zone to prevent the Orange from scoring. 

    Stay tuned to BC Bulletin 

