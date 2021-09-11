Boston College Leads UMass 14-0 At Halftime

The Boston College Eagles kept UMass out of the end zone for the first half, and rode two rushing touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead. But the biggest story of the first half was the injury to starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec who left the game after the first drive and headed to the locker room. He was later replaced by Dennis Grosel who rushed for a touchdown. Jurkovec's status remains unclear.

It was a quiet half for the Eagles, who took care of business on the first two drives, but slowed down after that. UMass, who started freshmen Brady Olson at quarterback was able to move the ball to the one yard line in the second quarter. They tried punching it in four times, but the final play was stacked up on 4th and 1. Olson also had an interception by Josh DeBerry on the first drive of the game.

BC was sloppy at times, getting called for five penalties including three offsides calls (two against Shitta Sillah). The injury to Jurkovec also seemed to get their offense out of sort, as they lost the power running game they started with, and Grosel looked antsy at times in the box.

Boston College will get the ball to start the second half.

Stay tuned, the second half is coming up.

