Former Boston College linebacker Hugh Davis has found his new home. The junior announced his decision on Twitter today.

Davis, from Catherdral HS in Indianapolis (IN) was originally recruited by Steve Addazio's staff. He appeared in all 12 games for the Eagles this season. Playing almost exclusively special teams, Davis finished the season with six total tackles, and a half a tackle for loss. He finishes his Boston College career with 19 total tackles. He originally committed to Steve Addazio's staff, and most likely would have not seen much playing time on defense in 2022. He entered the transfer portal shortly after the end of the regular season.

Boston College has had a number of players enter the transfer portal and find new homes. Safety Deon Jones and wide receiver Kobay White are both heading to James Madison to play for Curt Cignetti, brother of Boston College offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.. Fellow linebacker Joseph Sparacio transferred to Eastern Michigan, and Jahmin Muse is heading to Buffalo.

The Eagles have yet to add anyone in the transfer portal. Head coach Jeff Hafley has said repeatedly that BC will not live in the portal, but will address some needs as they come up.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC