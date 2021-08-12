Linebacker Position Battle Heats Up at Summer Camp

A look at a position battle that could be one to watch for during training camp

Boston College football is just about through one week of football, and there is already a big time position battle, the linebackers. After both 2020 starting linebackers, Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie headed off to the NFL, the Eagles were left trying to figure out who will fit their big shoes. Last season McDuffie (107 tackles) and Richardson (99 tackles) were the leaders on the defense, both emotionally and through their play.

But head coach Jeff Hafley and defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu have plenty of options to fill the open roles. "There's really good competition in there right now. I think the guys have done a good job," the head coach said after practice on Saturday.

The list of potential starters is extensive. Vinny DePalma is a name to watch for, as he returns after missing most of 2020 with an injury. He looked like he was heading towards a starting role in '19 (33 tackles), before the injury derailed his sophomore season. Isaiah Graham-Mobley out of Temple is another experienced linebacker who could become a big factor. The staff has praised his play so far early in practice.

In terms of returning players they also have Hugh Davis (who looked to have hit the weights hard this offseason), Joe Sparacio who is also returning from injury and Nick DeNucci.

But the battle doesn't just stop there. During the offseason, Hafley and Lukabu moved Kam Arnold from strong safety to linebacker. "He gives us a very athletic guy who is up to about 228 (pounds)," Hafley said. Then there is the freshman Bryce Steele, who has already been with the team since June. He is another speedy, physical linebacker who is kind of that tweener, meaning he could play linebacker or safety.

Who will be the starter is anyone's guess at this point. But Hafley feels confident that he has a roster that can compete and do what he needs them to do on defense. "I think it's a really good, smart group of guys." There is still three weeks of practice before the Colgate game, sessions and scrimmages that will dictate which of these players will get the nod. "Whoever looks the best in camp and is the most productive will play," Hafley concluded.

